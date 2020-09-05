FSIS Public Health Alert

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

Washington, D.C., Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

  

                                                                     

 
Public Health Alert  
  Congressional and Public Affairs
Maribel Alonso (202) 720-9113

[email protected]

  
FSIS ISSUES PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT FOR INELIGIBLE IMPORTED

COOKED DUCK BLOOD CURDS FROM CHINA

 

WASHINGTON, Sept. 4, 2020 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for an undetermined amount of imported cooked duck blood curds from China. A recall was not requested because FSIS has been unable to contact the importer. The total amount of ineligible product is undetermined because the investigation is ongoing.

 

The following product is subject to the public health alert [View Labels (PDF only)]:

 

  • 10.58 OZ. (300g), vacuum-packed packages containing “Cooked Duck Blood Curds, DUCK BLOOD.”

 

The cooked duck blood curds product does not identify an eligible establishment number on its packaging and was not presented to FSIS for import re-inspection. FSIS has not received an official inspection certificate issued by the People’s Republic of China to certify this product as eligible. Therefore, this product is ineligible to import into the U.S., making it unfit for human consumption.

 

The problem was identified through an investigation with USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS). FSIS will continue working with APHIS on the ongoing investigation.

 

Retailers who have purchased the product are urged not to sell it. Consumers who purchased the product should not consume it and properly discard it. Consumers are asked to double bag the product when discarding it to reduce the possibility of animals accessing the product because USDA cannot confirm whether the cooked duck blood curds were properly heated to control pathogens of concern to domestic livestock.

 

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

 

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to [email protected] For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

 

 
NOTE: Access news releases and other information at FSIS’ website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

