FUJINON Duvo™ 14-100mm Lightweight Portable Lens Makes Worldwide Debut

VALHALLA, N.Y., April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FUJIFILM North America Corporation’s Electronic Imaging and Optical Devices Divisions will debut a variety of new gear and technology at the 2024 National Association of Broadcasters Show (NAB 2024) from April 14 – 17, 2024 in Las Vegas. In addition to a full display of FUJINON cinema and broadcast lenses, and a full array of FUJIFILM X Series and GFX System digital cameras and lenses, NAB 2024 marks the worldwide debut of FUJINON Duvo™ HZK14-100mm Portable PL Mount Zoom Lens (“Duvo™ 14-100mm”), the third in FUJINON’s Duvo™ Series of lenses.

Duvo™ 14-100mm T2.9 Portable PL Mount Zoom Lens Makes Debut

Fujifilm’s third Duvo™ Series lens, and second portable, Duvo™ 14-100mm complements the previously released FUJINON Duvo™ HZK25-1000mm F2.8-F5.0 PL Mount Cinema Box Lens (“Duvo™ 25-1000mm”) and FUJINON Duvo™ HZK24-300mm Portable PL Mount Zoom Lens (“Duvo™ 24-300mm”). Duvo™ 25-1000mm was awarded Best Overall Product in the “CREATE” Category of the 2023 NAB Show “Product of the Year” Awards.

Duvo™ 14-100mm is a native PL-mount portable zoom lens that delivers 7.1x zoom, covering 14-100mm, a focal range that is frequently used on set. The use of the built-in expander[1] shifts the focal length by 1.5 times to 21-150mm, allowing users to capture even the most expansive environments. At 10.5 inches long (266.9mm) and 5.8 pounds (2.65kg), Duvo™ 14-100mm is compact and lightweight, making it easily portable for all types of live production. It is fully compatible with FUJINON portable broadcast lens zoom and focus demands, and can be shoulder-operated, used on a Steadicam[2], or remotely operated from a crane when an extremely high-angle point of view is needed.

Like all Duvo™ Series lenses, Duvo™ 14-100mm’s Dual Format construction brings next-level flexibility to any production with its built-in 1.5x expander. Engage it to easily expand the lens’s image circle to cover Large Format digital image sensors, or leave it disengaged for use with Super 35 sensors to work with almost any digital cinema, or broadcast, single sensor camera.

Duvo™ 14-100mm boasts a T-stop of T2.9 at the wide end (14mm), making it ideal for low-light concerts, nighttime events, or house of worship production environments that want a shallow depth of field, cinematic bokeh, and Fujinon’s legendary optical engineering.

Fujifilm Booth Has Something for Everyone, at Every Level

Attendees are invited to enjoy a complimentary beverage at Fujifilm’s in-booth café and get hands-on with the latest, most updated FUJIFILM and FUJINON products and technology:

NEW FUJINON Duvo™ 14-100mm on a Sony BURANO, showcased in and around the Fujifilm booth by renowned Steadicam operator Austin Rock

FUJINON Duvo™ 24-300mm, on ARRI ALEXA 35, set up for both shoulder-mounted and tripod demos

FUJINON Duvo™ 25-1000mm on a Sony F5500 with Wooden Camera Cage

FUJINON UA107x8.4 AF lens with NEW AF firmware update installed, on Ikegami UHK-X600

FUJINON PREMISTA 28-100mm, covering the More Than Full-Frame™ sensor of FUJIFILM GFX100 II

FUJINON MKX 18-55mm zoom lens on FUJIFILM X-H2S

FUJINON CABRIO 20-120mm zoom lens on FUJIFILM X-H2

FUJINON UA18x5.5 zoom lens on Sony PXW-Z750 & check out the entire S10 drive-equipped UA lineup

PLUS demo the groundbreaking new FUJIFILM X100VI, as well as FUJIFILM X-S20 and other X Series and GFX System mirrorless digital cameras and lenses

“Over the last year, our Duvo™ Series of FUJINON lenses have taken live event production by storm, and our new cameras—notably FUJIFILM GFX100 II and X100VI—have created an unparalleled buzz that we can’t wait to see materialize on the NAB 2024 Show floor,” said Victor Ha, vice president, Electronic Imaging and Optical Devices Divisions, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “The continual excitement around our products is constantly generating conversations and creating new avenues for customers to explore. We love creating a space where that unfolds in person, which is why NAB Show continues to be a fixture in our event calendar every year.”

Location and Timing

Representatives from FUJIFILM North America Corporation’s Electronic Imaging and Optical Devices Divisions will be onsite at NAB 2024, Booth C5325 (Central Hall), at the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 14-17, 2024.

For more information about Fujifilm’s presence at NAB 2024, click here.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a marketing subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, consists of five operating divisions and one subsidiary company. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including photographic paper; digital printing equipment, along with service and support; personalized photo products; film; one-time-use cameras; and the popular INSTAX® line of instant cameras and accessories. The Electronic Imaging Division markets consumer digital cameras, lenses, and content creation solutions, and the Graphic Communication Division supplies products and services to the graphic printing industry. The Optical Devices Division provides optical lenses for the broadcast, cinematography, closed circuit television, videography, and industrial markets, and also markets binoculars and other optical imaging solutions. The Industrial and Corporate New Business Development Division delivers new products derived from Fujifilm’s technologies.

For more information, please visit https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/about/region, go to www.twitter.com/fujifilmus to follow Fujifilm on Twitter, or go to www.facebook.com/FujifilmNorthAmerica to Like Fujifilm on Facebook.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver “Value from Innovation” in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here. For the year ended March 31, 2023, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.9 trillion yen (21 billion USD at an exchange rate of 134 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

FUJIFILM, FUJINON, DUVO, PREMISTA, CABRIO and INSTAX are trademarks of FUJIFILM Corporation and its affiliates. Steadicam is a brand and trademark of The Tiffen Company. Other referenced third-party trademarks and brand names are the property of their respective company owners.

© 2024 FUJIFILM North America Corporation and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

CONTACT: Daniel Carpenter FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation 9145292417 [email protected] Lee Groeger 3E Public Relations 6094721448 [email protected]