Dallas, TX, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gaggle, a leading provider of safety management solutions for K-12 schools, proudly announces the launch of its new Web Filter. This crucial tool integrates seamlessly with Gaggle’s existing safety management solutions and is designed to further ensure that students are safeguarded against inappropriate content while online. As part of Gaggle’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of students and schools, the Web Filter is a virtually free add-on with a Gaggle Safety Management license.

The release of Gaggle’s Web Filter comes at a crucial time, as schools nationwide continue to navigate the complexities of digital learning. In today’s digital age, where students rely heavily on the internet for educational purposes, the risks of encountering harmful content are higher than ever. Recognizing these challenges, Gaggle has developed a Web Filter that not only blocks inappropriate material but also works in harmony with Gaggle’s established safety management systems. By providing this tool at minimal cost, Gaggle reaffirms its dedication to supporting K-12 districts in their mission to protect and nurture their students.

“A Web Filter alone is not enough to truly keep students safe online,” said Jeff Patterson, CEO of Gaggle. “But by adding a Web Filter to the most comprehensive student safety solution on the market, we are able to provide schools with a more robust approach to student safety. Our goal is to create a safe online environment where students can learn and grow without the fear of encountering harmful content.”

Operating 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, the Gaggle Web Filter analyzes and categorizes web content in real time. When a student tries to access a site deemed inappropriate, the web filter promptly blocks the site and the student is redirected to a custom landing page that displays a notification explaining that the page has been blocked.

Key features of the Gaggle Web Filter include:

Easy Setup: The Gaggle Web Filter has an easy import option, reducing the cost of switching from another Web Filter. The Gaggle team also created default categories based on the 10 categories most commonly requested, giving customers the option to be up and running as quickly as possible.

Customization: Different filter criteria can be set for each grade level, empowering district and school leaders to use the tool in a way that works best for them and aligns with their existing policies.

Updates: The Gaggle team continuously updates a list of blocked websites, taking the responsibility off of district and school leaders to proactively maintain this list.

CIPA Complaint: Gaggle’s Web Filter adheres to all industry standards and regulations ensuring compliance.

“Student safety and well-being is our top priority,” said Patterson. “With the addition of our new Web Filter, we are empowering schools to expand their digital student safety net, fostering a space where students can thrive academically and emotionally.”

Gaggle is the pioneer in helping K-12 districts manage student safety on school-provided technology. Using a powerful combination of machine learning and trained safety experts, Gaggle provides real-time analysis and review of students’ use of online collaboration platforms, such as Google’s G Suite for Education, Microsoft Office 365, and Canvas. Gaggle has been helping districts save lives, improve student mental health, and avoid tragedies since 1999.

