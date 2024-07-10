NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased securities of MongoDB, Inc. (“MongoDB” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MDB) between August 31, 2023 and May 30, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that that on March 7, 2024, MongoDB reported strong Q4 2024 results and then announced lower than expected full-year guidance for 2025. MongoDB attributed it to the Company’s change in its “sales incentive structure” which led to a decrease in revenue related to “unused commitments and multi-year licensing deals.” Following this news, MongoDB’s stock price fell by $28.59 per share to close at $383.42 per share.

Later, on May 30, 2024, MongoDB further lowered its guidance for the full year 2025 attributing it to “macro impacting consumption growth.” Analysts commenting on the reduced guidance questioned if changes made to the Company’s marketing strategy “led to change in customer behavior and usage patterns.” Following this news, MongoDB’s stock price fell by $73.94 per share to close at $236.06 per share.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of MongoDB should contact the Firm prior to the September 9, 2024 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected] .