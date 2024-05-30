GRAPEVINE, Texas, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today announced that it will report first quarter fiscal 2024 results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.
