The global automotive garage equipment market has experienced significant growth and transformation, driven by increasing automobile sales globally, increase in demand for vehicle restoration, modification, and upgradation, also increase in vehicle complexity and advancement in automotive garage equipment are likely to shape the industry’s future.

NEWARK, Del, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The garage equipment market is valued at US$ 9.4 billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2024 to 2034. The global market is anticipated to reach US$ 21.2 billion by 2034.

The market is expected to experience a robust growth trajectory driven by the increasing ownership of vehicles worldwide. This has led to a consequent rise in demand for maintenance and repair services. Technological advancements are pivotal in this growth, with manufacturers continuously innovating to develop advanced equipment featuring enhanced features, automation, and connectivity capabilities.

Integrating digital technologies like IoT and AI enables remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, and data-driven decision-making, enhancing garage operations’ efficiency and productivity. Furthermore, the versatility of garage equipment across various automotive sectors drives adoption across multiple industries, further boosting the market expansion.

Consumer preference for professional garage services equipped with modern equipment is rising, contributing to increased sales of advanced tools such as vehicle lifts, diagnostic tools, and tire changers. Growing consumer awareness regarding vehicle maintenance and safety, coupled with regulatory mandates, fuels the adoption of quality garage equipment to comply with standards and ensure optimal vehicle performance.

Request Your Sample Report and Supercharge Your Business Strategy! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-18992

Economic uncertainties and fluctuations and the high cost of advanced equipment pose challenges to market growth. Additionally, the lack of skilled technicians and regulatory complexities impact equipment sales and service revenues, necessitating a focus on quality assurance and specialized expertise to maintain credibility and attract a loyal customer base. Despite these challenges, the garage equipment market continues to evolve, driven by technological advancements, regulatory requirements, and consumer demand for reliable and efficient vehicle maintenance services.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The OEM-authorized garage segment dominates the garage equipment market, growing at an 8.3% CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. Sales of garage equipment in the United Kingdom are predicted to rise at a 9.7% CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. The garage equipment market in Japan is projected to inflate at a CAGR of 10.1% through 2034.

through 2034. The garage equipment in China is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 8.9% through 2034.

through 2034. The garage equipment in the United States is estimated to rise at an 8.8% CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. The garage equipment market in South Korea has the potential to increase at a 9 .8% CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. Automotive Garage Equipment Market is expected to hit US$ 63.1 Million at CAGR of 8.9% during forecast period 2023 to 2033

“The garage equipment market is expected to grow due to the evolution of technology. The increasing shift toward electric and autonomous vehicles is expected to boost the demand for specialized garage equipment. Digitalization, such as AR and VR applications, can enhance technician efficiency and expand service capabilities. The emphasis on sustainability and environmental concerns drive demand for eco-friendly garage equipment solutions, presenting opportunities for manufacturers to innovate and differentiate in the market,” says a Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape

The market for garage equipment is characterized by the presence of big players catering to international and domestic consumers. These players include Autec, CORGHI, Integrated Garage Equipment, Hennesy Industries, and Automotive Equipment International. They invest in research and development to offer advanced equipment with enhanced features and connectivity capabilities. They also focus on expanding their global presence through partnerships, acquisitions, and geographical expansions.

Key Companies in the Market

Autec

CORGHI

Integrated Garage Equipment

Hennesy Industries

Automotive Equipment International

Arex Test Systems B.V., Boston Garage Equipment Ltd

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Aro Equipments Pvt. Ltd.

LKQ Coatings Ltd.

Istobal S.A.

Con Air Equipments Private Limited

Vehicle Service Group

Gray Manufacturing Company Inc

Symach SRL

Standard Tools and Equipment Co.

VisiCon Automatisierungstechnik GmbH

MAHA Mechanical Engineering Haldenwang GmbH & Co. KG

Snap-on Incorporated

Samvit Garage Equipment

Sarveshwari Technologies Limited (SARV)

Oil Lube Systems Pvt Ltd.

Guangzhou Jingjia Auto Equipment Co.

Recent Developments

In July 2022, ATS Elgi and VTEQ announced a manufacturing agreement to produce advanced vehicle testing equipment.

In January 2024, GSF Car Parts awarded over a thousand customers during its All Wrapped Up promotion, with Staffordshire garage VW Services emerging as the grand prize winner.

In May 2020, B.K. Hardin launched DIY Garage in South Knox, inspired by the scarcity of car lift businesses in the United States compared to Europe, Canada, and military bases.

Elevate Your Decision-Making – Contact Sales for Report Access! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/18992

Key Market Segmentation

By Garage Type:

OEM-authorized garage

Independent garage

By Application:

Body Shop Equipment

Diagnostic & Testing Equipment

Emission Equipment

Lifting Equipment

Washing Equipment

Wheel & Tire Equipment

Others

By Installation Type:

Mobile

Fixed

By Function Type:

Electronic

Mechanical

By Vehicle Type:

Commercial vehicle

Passenger vehicle

By Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Report Preview! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/garage-equipment-market

Authored By:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Automotive Domain

The global market for garage and service station is projected to be valued at US$ 2,031.98 Million as of 2022, representing an annual increment worth 10.2% from 2021. By 2032, the industry is projected to reach US$ 5,927.48 Million, representing a CAGR of 11.3%.

The anticipated size of the automotive garage equipment market in 2022 was US$ 24.4 billion and is estimated to be US$ 26.8 billion in 2023. Demand in the automotive garage equipment market is raising through the promotion of existing repair shops and independent garages, which are boosting the sales of the vehicle in emerging economies.

The global automotive test equipment market is projected to reach USD 5.2 billion in 2034 from USD 3.3 billion in 2024. The industry is anticipated to showcase 4.4% in the estimated period 2024 to 2034.

The light electric vehicle market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 10.6% during the projected period. The market value is projected to increase from US$ 98.2 billion in 2024 to US$ 268.0 billion by 2034.

In 2024, the high-speed engines market is expected to grow to a value of US$ 25.7 billion. Sales of high-speed engines are projected to increase at a 4.8% CAGR between 2024 and 2034, with a projected market value of US$ 40.9 billion through 2034.

The small marine engine market is projected to reach a value of US$ 8.8 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to increase to US$ 15.9 billion by 2034. The market is expected to experience a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The global automotive manufacturing equipment market size is estimated to reach US$ 6.8 billion in 2024. It is anticipated to register strong growth, with overall automotive manufacturing equipment demand rising at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. Accordingly, the total market valuation is projected to reach US$ 19.4 billion by 2034.

The global advanced gear shifter system market is anticipated to be worth US$ 41.2 billion by 2034. The market is projected to register an impressive 8.8% CAGR until 2034. In 2024, the market is estimated to be valued at US$ 17.7 billion.

The aircraft landing gear market is valued at US$ 8.00 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 15.00 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period.

The aircraft electrification market is estimated to be valued at US$ 9.3 billion in 2024. During the period from 2024 to 2034, the market is expected to progress at an astounding CAGR of 14.9%. By 2034, the market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 37.2 billion.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of ~400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube