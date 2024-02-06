Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gattaca Genomics, a pioneering force in the field of fertility, is proud to announce its ground-breaking approach to genetic preimplantation testing, whole genome sequencing and counseling. By integrating advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technologies the company aspires to enhance the success rates of fertility procedures.

Utilizing sophisticated hyperparameter turning and deep learning, Gattaca Genomics develops precise genetic analysis, identifying anomalies and patterns with unparalleled accuracy. By comparing vast datasets, AI enhances the identification of genetic abnormalities such as aneuploidies and chromosomal structural abnormalities, contributing to improved precision and reliability in embryo screening.

Harnessing the power of large language models (LLM), Gattaca Genomics transforms the landscape of genetic counseling in assisted reproductive processes. Through a comprehensive analysis of genetic data from embryos, including preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and full genome analysis, Gattaca’s AI-driven neural network will discern crucial efficiencies and deficiencies, ensuring more successful outcomes for patients.

Gattaca’s AI tools enable predictive analytics, assessing the likelihood of genetic conditions and providing nuanced insights into embryo health. Personalized recommendations based on individual genetic profiles empower patients and healthcare providers to make informed decisions regarding embryo selection, optimizing the chances of successful pregnancies.

AI-driven quality control processes ensure consistent and reliable genetic testing results, minimizing the risk of human error and maintaining the integrity of genetic data. Continuous monitoring throughout the testing pipeline guarantees accuracy and reliability.

By automating various stages of genetic testing, AI streamlines processes, reduces turnaround times, and minimizes the risk of errors. Consistency in genetic analysis across screened embryos ensure standardized results and reliable decision-making support.

Gattaca Genomics integrates expert, independent, board-certified genetic counseling services seamlessly into its AI-driven genetic testing process. This combination provides comprehensive support to individuals and couples undergoing genetic testing, ensuring informed decision-making and personalized guidance throughout the fertility journey.

“We are thrilled to pioneer the integration of AI technology into genetic counseling, revolutionizing the field of fertility and offering hope to individuals and couples on their journey to parenthood. By combining advanced AI algorithms with expert genetic counseling services, Gattaca Genomics is committed to providing comprehensive support and improving the success rates of fertility procedures,” said Dr. Mari Mitrani, Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder of Gattaca Genomics.

About Gattaca Genomics:

Gattaca Genomics stands at the forefront of reproductive health, offering advanced genetic testing services to redefine family planning. Specializing in Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) and Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS), we are committed to providing individuals and couples with comprehensive insights for informed decision-making. Under the leadership of CEO Michael Carbonara and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Maria Ines “Mari” Mitrani, our expert team brings together visionary guidance and scientific excellence. We prioritize personalized support, ensuring a nuanced understanding of each family’s unique journey. Gattaca Genomics aims to revolutionize family planning by delivering sophisticated solutions, leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance the prospects of a successful pregnancy while mitigating genetic risks.