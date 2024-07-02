Increasing Demand for Early & Accurate Disease Detection in Both Companion Animals & Livestock is Accelerating the Animal PCR Diagnostics Market Demand

Wilmington, Delaware, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Animal PCR diagnostics refer to the use of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) technology in veterinary medicine to detect and analyze genetic material (DNA or RNA) from animals. PCR diagnostics play a crucial role in identifying various diseases, pathogens, genetic disorders, and traits in both companion animals (pets) and livestock. This technology enables veterinarians to make timely and accurate diagnoses, monitor disease outbreaks, and assess the genetic health of animals. The global Animal PCR Diagnostics Market is experiencing robust growth driven by increasing pet ownership, rising demand for livestock health management, and advancements in PCR technology.

Several trends are shaping the Animal PCR Diagnostics Market. One significant trend is the adoption of advanced PCR technologies such as quantitative real-time PCR (qPCR) and digital PCR (dPCR). These technologies offer higher sensitivity, specificity, and efficiency in detecting pathogens and genetic variations, thereby enhancing diagnostic accuracy. Another trend is the expansion of point-of-care testing capabilities in veterinary practices. There is a growing demand for rapid and on-site PCR diagnostics that provide quick results, facilitating immediate treatment decisions for companion animals and livestock. Opportunities in the market include the development of multiplex PCR assays capable of detecting multiple pathogens in a single test, thereby reducing testing time and costs. Additionally, the integration of PCR with other diagnostic technologies like next-generation sequencing (NGS) is opening new avenues for comprehensive genetic analysis in veterinary diagnostics.

Global Animal PCR Diagnostics Market: Key Datapoints

Market Value in 2023 US$ 191.5 Mn Market Value Forecast by 2034 US$ 411.3 Mn Growth Rate 7.2% Historical Data 2016 – 2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Data 2024 – 2034

The increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases and infectious outbreaks among animals necessitates effective disease surveillance and management, boosting the demand for PCR diagnostics. Furthermore, the rising awareness of pet owners and livestock producers about preventive healthcare measures and genetic screening is fueling market growth. The expansion of veterinary healthcare infrastructure worldwide, coupled with investments in diagnostic capabilities, is also a significant growth driver. Governments and private organizations are increasingly focusing on improving animal health standards and food safety regulations, further propelling the adoption of PCR diagnostics in veterinary settings.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Animal PCR Diagnostics Market. While the initial phases of the pandemic led to disruptions in supply chains and reduced veterinary clinic visits, there was a subsequent increase in demand for PCR testing for pets and livestock. This surge was driven by heightened awareness of zoonotic transmission risks and the need for animal health monitoring. Moreover, the pandemic accelerated the adoption of telemedicine and remote diagnostic solutions in veterinary practices, which could continue to influence market dynamics post-pandemic. As veterinary clinics adapted to new operational norms, there was a notable shift towards digital PCR platforms and cloud-based diagnostic services, reflecting ongoing market adaptation and resilience. In conclusion, the Animal PCR Diagnostics Market is poised for significant growth driven by technological advancements, increasing pet ownership, and heightened awareness of animal health. Despite challenges posed by the pandemic, the market is adapting and expanding, offering promising opportunities for stakeholders investing in PCR technology and veterinary diagnostics.

Global Animal PCR Diagnostics Market: Key Takeaways:

Software and services segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% in the animal PCR diagnostics market due to increasing adoption of PCR technology , driving demand for integrated software solutions to manage diagnostic data efficiently. Additionally, there is a rising need for specialized services such as training, maintenance, and consulting to support the implementation and operation of PCR systems in veterinary clinics and diagnostic laboratories.

, driving demand for integrated software solutions to manage diagnostic data efficiently. Additionally, there is a rising need for specialized services such as training, maintenance, and consulting to support the implementation and operation of PCR systems in veterinary clinics and diagnostic laboratories. Farm animal segment by animal type dominated the animal PCR diagnostics market with a substantial revenue share of 67.4% due to the large-scale adoption of PCR testing in livestock health management. PCR diagnostics enable rapid and accurate detection of infectious diseases and genetic traits essential for herd health and productivity. With increasing global demand for food products and stringent regulations on food safety, there’s a heightened emphasis on effective disease surveillance and management in farm animals, driving market dominance in this segment.

due to the large-scale adoption of PCR testing in livestock health management. PCR diagnostics enable rapid and accurate detection of infectious diseases and genetic traits essential for herd health and productivity. With increasing global demand for food products and stringent regulations on food safety, there’s a heightened emphasis on effective disease surveillance and management in farm animals, driving market dominance in this segment. Reverse transcription-quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR) segment in the animal PCR diagnostics market is anticipated to be the second largest with a revenue share of 22.9% in 2023 due to its versatility in quantifying RNA targets and its widespread application in viral load quantification and gene expression analysis in animals. This technology’s ability to provide precise and sensitive measurements of RNA levels makes it invaluable for research and diagnostic purposes across various veterinary applications, contributing to its significant market presence.

due to its versatility in quantifying RNA targets and its widespread application in viral load quantification and gene expression analysis in animals. This technology’s ability to provide precise and sensitive measurements of RNA levels makes it invaluable for research and diagnostic purposes across various veterinary applications, contributing to its significant market presence. Infectious disease testing by application dominated the animal PCR diagnostics market with a revenue share of 32.6% in 2023, due to the critical need for rapid and accurate detection of pathogens in both companion animals and livestock . PCR technology offers high sensitivity and specificity, enabling veterinarians to swiftly diagnose infectious diseases such as viral, bacterial, and fungal infections. This capability is crucial for effective disease management, treatment planning, and preventing outbreaks, driving its dominance in the market segment.

. PCR technology offers high sensitivity and specificity, enabling veterinarians to swiftly diagnose infectious diseases such as viral, bacterial, and fungal infections. This capability is crucial for effective disease management, treatment planning, and preventing outbreaks, driving its dominance in the market segment. By end user, veterinary hospitals & clinics segment is anticipated to grow fastest over the forecast timeline due to increasing pet ownership and heightened awareness of animal health. These facilities are expanding their diagnostic capabilities with advanced PCR technologies to offer timely and accurate diagnoses for companion animals. The shift towards personalized pet care, coupled with rising demand for veterinary services, is driving investments in sophisticated diagnostic tools like PCR, enhancing growth prospects for this segment.

These facilities are expanding their diagnostic capabilities with advanced PCR technologies to offer timely and accurate diagnoses for companion animals. The shift towards personalized pet care, coupled with rising demand for veterinary services, is driving investments in sophisticated diagnostic tools like PCR, enhancing growth prospects for this segment. In 2023, North America dominated the global animal PCR diagnostics market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption rate of technological innovations in veterinary diagnostics, and robust spending on pet healthcare. The region’s well-established veterinary healthcare system and stringent regulations promoting animal health and food safety drive the demand for PCR diagnostics. Additionally, increasing pet ownership rates and growing awareness of preventive veterinary care further bolster the market’s growth in North America.

Global Animal PCR Diagnostics Market Participants:

BIOMÉRIEUX

Bioneer Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH

IDEXX Laboratories

INDICAL BIOSCIENCE GmbH

MEGACOR Diagnostik GmbH

Neogen Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Zoetis

Other Industry Participants

Global Animal PCR Diagnostics Market

By Product Type

Reagents and Consumables

Instruments

Software and Services

By Animal Type

Farm Animals Cattle Poultry Swine Horses Other Farm Animals

Companion Animals Dogs Cats Others



By Technologies

Quantitative real-time PCR (qPCR)

Reverse transcription-PCR (RT-PCR)

Reverse transcription-quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR)

Digital PCR (dPCR) and digital droplet PCR (ddPCR)

Microfluidic PCR

By Application

Infectious Disease Testing

Genetic Testing

Cancer Diagnostics

Pathogen Surveillance

Others

By End User

Veterinary Diagnostic Centers

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Research Institutions

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

