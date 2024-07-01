Integration of Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning to Enhance Automation & Efficiency in Manufacturing Processes to Accelerate the Global Industry 4.0 Market Demand

Wilmington, Delaware, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Industry 4.0 market has witnessed rapid evolution, driven by transformative technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, and big data analytics. This paradigm shift towards smart manufacturing is reshaping traditional industrial practices, emphasizing automation, connectivity, and data-driven decision-making. AI-powered systems are optimizing production processes, enabling predictive maintenance, and enhancing quality control in manufacturing. Machine learning algorithms analyze vast datasets to improve operational efficiencies and reduce downtime. IoT devices facilitate real-time monitoring of equipment and assets, enabling seamless communication across production lines. Enhanced connectivity supports agile manufacturing practices and supply chain management.

Global Industry 4.0 Market: Key Datapoints

Market Value in 2023 US$ 149.3 Bn Market Value Forecast by 2034 US$ 1,002.8 Bn Growth Rate 18.9% Historical Data 2016 – 2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Data 2024 – 2034

Industrial robots are increasingly used for repetitive tasks, boosting productivity and ensuring precision in manufacturing. Collaborative robots (cobots) is gaining traction for its ability to work alongside human operators safely. Cloud platforms provide scalable storage and processing capabilities for industrial data. Edge computing complements cloud solutions by processing data closer to the source, reducing latency and enabling faster decision-making. With increased connectivity comes heightened cybersecurity risks. Companies are investing in robust cybersecurity protocols to protect sensitive industrial data and ensure operational continuity.

Visit our Homepage

Digital twins simulate physical assets and processes, allowing companies to optimize design, predict performance, and simulate scenarios before implementation. This technology enhances product lifecycle management and operational efficiency. Advanced sensors collect real-time data on machine performance and environmental conditions. Predictive analytics leverages this data and forecast equipment failures, minimize downtime as well as optimize maintenance schedules. Industry 4.0 enables agile, demand-driven supply chains through real-time inventory tracking, predictive analytics, and automated logistics. This enhances responsiveness to market fluctuations and improves overall efficiency. Smart manufacturing facilitates flexible production processes that cater to individual customer preferences. Mass customization capabilities allow companies to offer personalized products at scale, meeting diverse consumer demands. Industry 4.0 technologies support resource-efficient production methods, energy management systems, and waste reduction initiatives. This aligns with global sustainability goals and enhances corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts.

To maintain business continuity amidst lockdowns and workforce restrictions, manufacturers accelerated the deployment of remote monitoring solutions and automated processes. Disruptions in global supply chains prompted companies to adopt digital solutions for real-time visibility, inventory optimization, and supplier collaboration. Social distancing measures led to increased interest in robotics and automation to minimize human contact on factory floors. Collaborative robots were deployed to assist with tasks requiring physical distancing. Predictive analytics became essential for forecasting demand fluctuations and supply chain disruptions. AI-driven insights helped manufacturers adapt production schedules and optimize inventory levels. The pandemic highlighted vulnerabilities in traditional manufacturing models, prompting businesses to invest in resilient, adaptable technologies that could withstand future disruptions.

Get Sample Copy of the Report

Key Takeaways of the Report:

Software segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% in the industry 4.0 market due to increasing demand for advanced analytics, cloud computing, and IoT platforms . These technologies enable real-time data analysis, predictive maintenance, and process optimization, driving operational efficiency and cost savings for industries adopting smart manufacturing practices. Additionally, the integration of AI and machine learning further enhances automation capabilities, supporting the segment’s steady growth trajectory.

. These technologies enable real-time data analysis, predictive maintenance, and process optimization, driving operational efficiency and cost savings for industries adopting smart manufacturing practices. Additionally, the integration of AI and machine learning further enhances automation capabilities, supporting the segment’s steady growth trajectory. Internet of Things (IoT) segment by technology dominated the industry 4.0 market with a substantial revenue share of 16.9% due to its pivotal role in connecting devices and enabling seamless data exchange across manufacturing processes. IoT facilitates real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and improved supply chain management, thereby enhancing operational efficiency and reducing downtime. Its ability to integrate with other Industry 4.0 technologies like AI and big data analytics further amplifies its market dominance.

IoT facilitates real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and improved supply chain management, thereby enhancing operational efficiency and reducing downtime. Its ability to integrate with other Industry 4.0 technologies like AI and big data analytics further amplifies its market dominance. IT and telecommunications segment in the industry 4.0 market is anticipated to be the second largest with a revenue share of 13.1% in 2023 due to its crucial role in enabling robust connectivity infrastructure and network solutions . This facilitates seamless integration of smart devices and systems across manufacturing environments, supporting efficient data transmission, remote monitoring, and enhanced communication capabilities. These advancements drive productivity gains, operational agility, and cost-effectiveness, thereby fueling the segment’s growth.

. This facilitates seamless integration of smart devices and systems across manufacturing environments, supporting efficient data transmission, remote monitoring, and enhanced communication capabilities. These advancements drive productivity gains, operational agility, and cost-effectiveness, thereby fueling the segment’s growth. In 2023, North America dominated the global industry 4.0 market due to its advanced technological infrastructure, widespread adoption of IoT, AI, and robotics in manufacturing, and strong emphasis on innovation and digital transformation. The region’s supportive regulatory environment, substantial investments in research and development, and presence of major technology giants further bolstered its leadership position. These factors collectively fostered a conducive ecosystem for the rapid deployment and integration of industry 4.0 technologies across various industries.

Browse Related Category Reports

Global Industry 4.0 Market Participants:

ABB LTD.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cognex Corporation

Denso Corporation

Emerson Electric

Fanuc Corporation

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

IBM

Intel Corporation

Johnson Controls International

Kuka Group

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation Inc.

SAP

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Other Industry Participants

Global Industry 4.0 Market

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Technology

Industrial Robotics

Internet of Things (IoT)

Big Data and Analytics

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning

Cloud Computing

Blockchain

3D Printing/Additive Manufacturing

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR)

Cybersecurity

Others

By Industry Vertical

Aerospace and Defense

IT and Telecommunication

Food and Beverages

Energy and Utilities

Oil and Gas

Automotive

Manufacturing

Semiconductor and Electronics

Consumer Goods

Metals and Mining

Healthcare

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Consult with Our Expert:

Jay Reynolds

The Niche Research

Japan (Toll-Free): +81 663-386-8111

South Korea (Toll-Free): +82-808- 703-126

Saudi Arabia (Toll-Free): +966 800-850-1643

United Kingdom: +44 753-710-5080

United States: +1 302-232-5106

Email: [email protected]