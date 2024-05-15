OCEARCH is giving away the trip of a lifetime, flying one lucky winner and their guest to Europe to help tag a white shark and protect our oceans with the launch of their Meet A Shark Sweepstakes

Park City, UT, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Join the OCEARCH crew aboard the M/V OCEARCH for the unique opportunity to meet a shark on their upcoming shark research expedition. The non-profit ogranization’s Meet A Shark Sweepstakes will award one person and a guest to join them this summer in Spain, France or Ireland for Expedition Save the Med . A white shark study of this kind has never been done before and the grand prize winner will have a front row seat to it. Explore European waters, watch some of the world’s top shark researchers at work and help collect crucial scientific data on our oceans’ apex predator.

In addition to the grand prize trip, there will also be 100 prize pack winners chosen. Prize packs include OCEARCH gear and gifts from longtime OCEARCH partners and socially responsible brands Costa Sunglasses and YETI . The sweepstakes will run from May 1, 2024 to August 5, 2024.

Grand Prize Trip Includes:

Up to five day trip of a lifetime for the winner & and a guest

Meet & tag a shark on an upcoming expedition

Roundtrip air transportation plus $500 cash

Two prize packs

100 Prize Packs Include:

OCEARCH Puzzle, T-shirt and Hat

Choice of a pair of Costa Sunglasses

Custom OCEARCH YETI Drinkware and Lunchbox

Make a donation for your chance to win the grand prize trip or one of the 100 prize packs. The sweepstakes will run from May 1, 2024 to August 5, 2024 and you can enter as many times as you want. No Purchase necessary. Head to MeetAShark.com for more information on the sweepstakes and official rules .

OCEARCH’s ship will leave for their 6 month journey to Europe and back this June from their dock in Mayport, Florida. If any members from the press are interested in helping send the crew off on this historic trip please reach out to [email protected] .

About Expedition Save the Med

OCEARCH is traveling over 4,000 miles to explore European waters and study the Mediterranean white shark population. White sharks are classified as critically endangered in the Mediterranean Sea and this region is in desperate need of conservation measures to reduce the effects of overfishing, pollution, and habitat destruction that threaten its future. Our large apex predators create balance and abundance in marine ecosystems; if we can save our sharks in the Mediterranean, we can save the Mediterranean. Learn more about Expedition Save the Med .

About OCEARCH

OCEARCH is a global non-profit organization conducting unprecedented research on our sharks in order to help scientists collect previously unattainable data in the ocean. Their mission is to return our world’s oceans to balance and abundance through fearless innovations in critical scientific research, education, outreach, and policy using unique collaborations of individuals and organizations in the U.S and abroad. OCEARCH is recognized as a world leader in generating scientific data related to the tracking (telemetry) and biological studies of keystone marine species such as white sharks and provides a free open-sourced Global Shark Tracker® and app that allows scientists, educators, and fans alike to learn about the never before documented movements of marine animals. OCEARCH has been proudly supported by socially responsible partners Costa Sunglasses and YETI for more than 20 years. Learn more at ocearch.org.

