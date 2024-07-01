The lined valve industry for ball valves is expected to experience the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2034. This growth is driven by the expanding chemical industry and the increasing need for sterile environments and purity in pharmaceutical processes

NEWARK, Del, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Future Market Insights (FMI), the lined valve market is expected to be valued at USD 3.4 Billion by 2024. The market valuation is registered to be USD 5.1 Billion by 2034, projected at a CAGR of 4.1%.

The growth in the need for corrosion-resistant valves in sectors like water treatment, chemical processing, and oil and gas extraction is a major motivator. Lined valves for industrial facilities have a protracted lifespan with lower maintenance costs due to their better tolerance for corrosive substances, achieved through coatings such as rubber or PTFE.

Strict environmental rules requiring the use of eco-friendly materials in industrial processes also inflame the need for lined valves. Such valves help businesses ensure legal requirements while preserving operational effectiveness.

Threats and difficulties for the lined valve market are also lined up. The price volatility of raw materials, mainly for commodities like rubber and PTFE, is a serious danger. The cost of materials fluctuates, affecting the prices of lined valves and reducing the profit margins of the manufacturers.

The lined valve market offers a significant market opportunity presented by the rise in the usage of lined valves in emerging economies, where industrial infrastructure construction is intensifying. With developments in valve design and manufacturing techniques, manufacturers innovate and create high-performance lined valves with improvised characteristics that meet certain industrial requirements.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

Under type, the ball valve segment is registered to expand at 4% CAGR by 2034.

by 2034. The United Kingdom is estimated to register at a CAGR of 4.8% by 2034.

by 2034. Japan experiences significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 5% by 2034.

by 2034. Based on material, the polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) segment is registered to rise at 3.8% CAGR by 2034.

“The accelerating demand for corrosion-resistant solutions across industries is one significant driver for the lined valve market,” – opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape:

Important companies offer various lined valve products and tend to lead the lined valve industry. Because of the cutthroat competition, businesses prioritize product innovation and quality to hold onto market share.

Regional firms, hence, add to the competitive environment by serving specialized markets and particular client needs. Some of the key developments are:

In July 2022, Valworx introduced a new series of all stainless air-actuated sanitary butterfly valves. The valves were equipped with Tri-Clamp ends and meet USDA, FDA, and 3-A standards, making them suitable for pharmaceuticals, food, beverage, etc.

In July 2022, Valmet launched Neles Q-Disc, enhancing its butterfly valve range. The innovation assisted its flow balancing in control valve applications, preventing the need for oversized actuators.

Key Manufacturers of Lined Valves:

Emerson

Flowserve Corporation

Crane Co

Neles

KITZ Corporation

Entegris

Samson

Bray International

ChemValve-Schmid AG

EBRO ARMATUREN Gebr

Bröer GmbH

More Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global lined valve market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand market opportunities, the lined valve market is segmented based on Type (Ball Valve, Butterfly Valve, Plug Valve, Globe Valve, Gate Valve, Others), Material (Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA), Modified Polytetrafluoroethylene (TFM), Polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE), Others), Industry (Chemical, Petrochemical, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Pulp & Paper, Others) and Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa).

Lined Valve Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type:

Ball Valve

Butterfly Valve

Plug Valve

Globe Valve

Gate Valve

Others

By Material:

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA)

Modified Polytetrafluoroethylene (TFM)

Polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE)

Others

By Industry:

Chemical

Petrochemical

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Pulp & Paper

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa

