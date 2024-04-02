Butterfly Army Unite: A Poetic Presence Poetry Book cover

Charleston, SC, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Poetry is often a private, even lonely art. Much of a poet’s time is spent observing, reflecting, and searching for the words to bind her emotions to imagery and language. When a writer performs the craft well, though, poetry can tie the poet and reader together in community. It can even unite them more closely to the natural world. Poetry is the ultimate result of a deep curiosity and appreciation coupled with meaningful engagement with nature and people.

Butterfly Army Unite is a book on the practice of poetic presence: the way rhythms and imagery can draw us into a more contemplative relationship with our surroundings. Author Alexandria Manalo invites readers to slow down, listen, and pay attention to how the body responds to the world around us. The poems she has penned and compiled aim to help readers feel more respect for each other, as well as a deeper gratitude for nature. She also invites the reader to reignite a sense of adventure through explorative hiking or walking and reveals poetry to be a tool of those actively engaged in the physical world of challenge and energy direction.

With an eloquent sense of flow, Manalo’s words are truly life-giving. Readers will experience how quieting and enlivening the mind and being filled with the vastness of nature can be a transformational experience—even leading to inspired action and advocacy. For readers who feel a call to be difference-makers but aren’t quite sure where to start, Manalo positions that calling within the broader context of the natural world, painting a beautiful portrait of humanity as part of a larger movement. This book will find a strong audience among lovers of the outdoors, the poetic form, and mindfulness as a lifestyle.

Butterfly Army Unite: A Poetic Presence Poetry Book is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms.

Facebook: Alexandria Maureen Beget-Manalo (Beget)

Instagram: alexandriabegetmanalo

About the Author:

Alexandria Manalo’s poetry explores the intersections between humans and the natural world. For many years, she brought poetry and literature to life for students as a high school English teacher. Today, she partners with the Pacific Bonsai Museum to create custom poems for Bonsai Fest events and contributes to local community arts organizations. Her work on poetic presence embodies a calling to create, contribute, connect, and take inspired action through creativity. Alexandria currently resides in Washington state.

Media Contact: Alexandria Manalo, [email protected]

Available for interviews: Author, Alexandria Manalo

Attachment

Butterfly Army Unite: A Poetic Presence Poetry Book

CONTACT: Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing [email protected]