WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Great Elm Group, Inc. (“Great Elm”), (NASDAQ: GEG), today announced plans to release financial results for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2023 after the close of market trading on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

Company to Host Conference Call & Webcast

Great Elm will also host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fiscal 2024 second quarter financial results.

All interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call by dialing +1 (888) 440-4537; international callers should dial +1 (646) 960-0669. Participants should enter the Conference ID 2595129 when asked.

A copy of the slide presentation that will be referenced during the conference call, can be found here.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed here.

About Great Elm Group, Inc.

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEG) is a publicly-traded, alternative asset manager focused on growing a scalable and diversified portfolio of long-duration and permanent capital vehicles across credit, real estate, specialty finance, and other alternative strategies. Great Elm Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries currently manage Great Elm Capital Corp., a publicly-traded business development company, and Monomoy Properties REIT, LLC, an industrial-focused real estate investment trust, in addition to other investments. Great Elm Group, Inc.’s website can be found at www.greatelmgroup.com.

Media & Investor Contact:

Investor Relations

[email protected]