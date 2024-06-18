Let’s make your kitchen sparkle! Enter now for your chance to win a stand mixer or cordless kitchen vacuum from KitchenAid.

KitchenAid Go Cordless Kitchen Vacuum Keep your kitchen crumb free!

Kitchenaid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer Whipping up a batch of cookies can be a snap!

Lake City, Colo., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Green Builder Media has partnered with KitchenAid Appliances to give a little lift to your kitchen this summer. There’s no tricks, no gimmicks—just a chance to win one of two great prizes! Click here to enter for your chance to win!

Curious about the standout features of these products? Let’s take a closer look and see what makes them truly exceptional:

Behind Door Number 1, we have the Kitchenaid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

You can create endless culinary delights with the versatile KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer. With its durable build, 10 speeds, and a vibrant Matcha green color, it’s the perfect addition to any kitchen. Explore its potential with over 10 optional attachments for even more culinary adventures!

Behind Door Number 2, we have the KitchenAid Go Cordless Kitchen Vacuum

The KitchenAid Go Cordless Kitchen Vacuum combines power and mobility. With a rechargeable 12v MAX battery, it offers 20 minutes of continuous performance, giving you the freedom to messy-cook anywhere, anytime—because clean-up is fast and easy!

Act quickly to secure your chance at winning one of these luxury countertop appliances! CLICK HERE to enter. The contest runs through July 15.

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living content. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including decarbonization, electrification, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.

Attachments

KitchenAid Go Cordless Kitchen Vacuum

Kitchenaid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

CONTACT: Cati O'Keefe Green Builder Media 513-532-0185 [email protected]