Industry Veterans Apply Altruistic Mission to New LIHTC Effort

NEW YORK, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greystone Real Estate Capital, a newly-launched, privately-controlled Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) syndication platform led by Greg Voyentzie, has come to market to partner with investors and developers on the creation and preservation of critical affordable housing nationwide through several new proprietary and multi-investor LIHTC fund offerings.

Greystone Real Estate Capital comprises a team of LIHTC professionals who, together, bring the most comprehensive blend of industry experience that will enable them to focus on delivering tax credit syndication services with an unwavering commitment to being client-first, employing an entrepreneurial approach to business, striving for a greater community impact and furthering a culture of excellence. The team has 182 years of combined LIHTC industry experience, all having worked for other leading syndicators with $10 billion+ in assets under management and have come together to build a multidisciplinary platform with an altruistic mission.

“I could not be more pleased with the progress we have made. Being part of a company as passionate and committed to affordable housing as Greystone and building something we believe in has been invigorating. Not only have we assembled a top tier team, but we’ve now also completed the build-out of our production and investment management platform and are open for business,” said Greg Voyentzie, CEO of Greystone Real Estate Capital. “Our collective experience has allowed us to build something special and we are committed to the business now more than ever. We are excited to meet with investors over the coming months to explain our syndication business strategy and unique value proposition.”

A critical component to Greystone Real Estate Capital’s affordable housing syndicator mission is giving back to the communities in which they serve. In addition to making a marked impact on affordable housing production nationwide, their goal is to facilitate and provide property-specific resident programming and services that support financial security, empowerment, economic mobility and health and wellness.

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

