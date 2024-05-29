HOBOKEN, N.J., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN), a leading global health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living through better-for-you brands, today announced participation in three upcoming investor conferences.
- On June 5, 2024, Wendy Davidson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Lee Boyce, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2024 Cross Sector Insight Conference at 8:35 a.m. E.T.
- On June 6, 2024, Wendy Davidson, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the William Blair 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference at 10:40 a.m. C.T.
- On Wednesday, June 12, 2024, Wendy Davidson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Lee Boyce, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 4th Annual Evercore ISI Consumer and Retail Conference at 1:15 p.m. E.T.
Live webcasts of the events will be available through the company’s corporate website, www.Hain.com, under the “Investors” section. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on the company’s website.
About The Hain Celestial Group
Hain Celestial Group is a leading health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities and the planet through better-for-you brands. For more than 30 years, our portfolio of beloved brands has intentionally focused on delivering nutrition and well-being that positively impacts today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Hoboken, N.J., Hain Celestial’s products across snacks, baby/kids, beverages, meal preparation, and personal care, are marketed and sold in over 75 countries around the world. Our leading brands include Garden Veggie™ snacks, Terra® chips, Garden of Eatin’® snacks, Earth’s Best® and Ella’s Kitchen® baby and kids foods, Celestial Seasonings® teas, Joya® and Natumi® plant-based beverages, Greek Gods® yogurt, Cully & Sully®, Imagine® and New Covent Garden® soups, Yves® and Linda McCartney’s® (under license) meat-free, and Alba Botanica® natural sun care, among others. For more information, visit hain.com and LinkedIn.
Investor Relations Contact:
Alexis Tessier
[email protected]
- iLearningEngines to Present at the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference - May 29, 2024
- Post Holdings Reports Avian Influenza at Third-Party Contracted Facilities and Affirms Fiscal Year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Outlook - May 29, 2024
- TRxADE Health, Inc. Announces Receipt of Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Late Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q - May 29, 2024