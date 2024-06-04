HU Sharpens Focus on Elevating Academic Excellence, Welcomes Celebrated Biochemist and Higher Education Powerhouse Dr. Betty H. Stewart

Hampton, VA, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams proudly announced today the appointment of Betty H. Stewart, Ph.D., as the new Executive Vice President and Provost, effective July 1, 2024.

With a distinguished career spanning 30 years in academia, Stewart brings a wealth of experience and a steadfast commitment to academic excellence to her new post, having served as provost at the University of North Texas at Dallas (UNT Dallas) where she spearheaded innovative initiatives in STEM and fostered a culture of collaboration and scholarly achievement.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Stewart and anticipate her building upon a reputation as a dynamic, cross-functional leader with a keen intellectual curiosity and the ability to drive our value proposition forward,” said President Williams. “I am confident she will make a substantial impact on our faculty and external stakeholders.”

Stewart, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from Mississippi State and a Ph.D. in Protein Biochemistry, Biological Sciences from Carnegie-Mellon University, touts an exceptionally strong research profile. She is highly regarded for securing a $100 million allocation for a 150,000-sq. ft. building for minorities in STEM at UNT Dallas, creating offices of Sponsored Research and Undergraduate Research, a game-changing move that helped increase the institution’s research profile.

A three-time tenured professor of chemistry at Austin College, Midwestern State University, and UNT Dallas, and a two-time provost/vice president for academic affairs, Stewart served as Fellow at the University of Texas Medical School, led the accreditation for ABET for Engineering Program, and helped obtain a $7 million partnership grant from JP Morgan Chase to support workforce development in north Texas. While at Midwestern State University, Stewart’s contributions to the sciences and STEM field were so significant that there is a lab named after her.

Leading through change, Stewart worked to bring much needed structure to the campus following a period of frequent turnover in administrative leadership positions, including five of six academic deans representing the College of Law, Graduate School, the Schools of Education, Business and Liberal Arts and Sciences. She established and promoted university traditions such as the first-year Ceremony of Lights, the Book Plating Ceremony for newly tenured faculty, and led all Commencement and Hooding ceremonies.

“In Dr. Stewart, Hampton has found a visionary leader who will continue to advance the university’s mission of academic excellence, student success, and community engagement,” said President Williams. “Dr. Stewart’s passion for higher education, commitment to student success, and dedication to nurturing the next generation of scholars align perfectly with our values and aspirations.”

INCLUSIVE LEARNING ENVIRONMENTS AND EMPOWERING STUDENTS TO THRIVE FORM CORNERSTONE OF EDUCATIONAL PHILOSOPHY

Stewart says she was inspired by experiences during an eight-week undergraduate research project at Carnegie Mellon University to pursue a doctoral degree in the sciences and a career in academia. She says empowering students to embrace discovery and problem-solving, and bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application is at the heart of her educational philosophy. This commitment to fostering inclusive learning environments helps empower students to thrive.

“My passion lies in providing opportunities for student success, serving as a role model and mentor to guide them through their academic journey. I want to equip students with the tools to make informed decisions, fostering healthier lifestyles and well-being through education,” Stewart said.

“I hope to cultivate a culture of care and support within our university community, advocating for the success and happiness of students, faculty, and staff alike,” Stewart explained. “Whether it’s supporting faculty in their scholarly pursuits or assisting staff in their professional growth, my goal is to collaborate with our team to propel the university forward.”

The six-month executive search process, led by Diversified Search Group, was characterized by meticulous attention to detail and thoughtful consideration. “This process enabled us to connect with top leaders in this field, ensuring that we secure the best talent to advance our mission and elevate our institution to unprecedented levels,” remarked President Williams. The transition between academic provosts represents a pivotal moment in Hampton’s rich history, signifying a commitment to evolution and innovation in higher education.

“As we prepare to embark on this new chapter under Dr. Stewart’s esteemed leadership, we anticipate a future brimming with exciting opportunities and continued growth,” said President Williams. “With her visionary approach and dedication to academic excellence, Dr. Stewart will undoubtedly help steer Hampton University towards even greater heights, enriching the experiences of our students, faculty, and staff alike.

“Together, we eagerly anticipate the journey ahead, poised to make enduring contributions to our institution and the broader academic community.”

