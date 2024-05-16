SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP), The Infrastructure Cloud™ company, today announced it will release financial results for its first quarter of 2025 fiscal year, which ended April 30, 2024, after the U.S. markets close Thursday, May 30, 2024.

In light of the pending transaction with IBM, HashiCorp will not be hosting an earnings conference call to review the results or providing a financial outlook.

