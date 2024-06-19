Knoxville, Tennessee, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. (“HiTC”), a leader in developing advanced healthcare technology solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dustin Hillis as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO).

Mr. Hillis brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success to HiTC. With a career spanning two decades within a family of companies, Mr. Hillis has most recently served a four-year tenure as the CEO of a global conglomerate, managing and expanding 20 diverse international businesses with a workforce of over 2,000 individuals worldwide. His multifaceted expertise in leadership, strategic growth, and operational excellence has been recognized through numerous accolades, including being named a “Top 10 CEO” by Industry Era and one of the “Top 50 Consulting CEOs” by the Consulting Report.

In addition to his corporate accomplishments, Mr. Hillis is an Amazon ‘Best Selling Author,’ an international real estate investor, as well as a sought-after keynote speaker who has delivered addresses across the globe. His broad influence and insights across various industries have been pivotal to his career success.

“We are excited to welcome Dustin to our executive team,” said Scott Boruff, CEO of HiTC. “Dustin’s extensive experience in strategic leadership and his remarkable track record in driving growth and innovation make him an ideal fit for HiTC as we continue to expand our impact in the healthcare technology sector. His vision and strategic insights will be invaluable as we advance our mission to enhance patient care through innovative technology solutions.”

Mr. Hillis’s appointment comes at a crucial time as HiTC continues to drive innovation in healthcare technology. The company remains committed to integrating and automating healthcare processes to enhance the safety and quality of life for patients in continuing care and home settings.

About Healthcare Integrated Technology Inc.

Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS: HITC) is at the forefront of developing technological solutions aimed at improving transactional security and compliance in the healthcare industry and beyond. With a focus on innovation and quality, HiTC is dedicated to providing advanced solutions that meet the complex needs of its clients, ensuring both efficiency and reliability. HiTC is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee. More information on HiTC can be found at www.getHiTC.com .

