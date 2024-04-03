Heartland Express was named one of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America by Newsweek, ranking 21 in the Transport, Logistics, & Packaging category

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Truckload carrier since 1978, Heartland Express continues a long-standing practice of excelling in customer service regardless of market conditions. Today marked an announcement that Heartland Express has been awarded as one of Newsweek’s 2024 Most Trustworthy Companies in the industry of Transport, Logistics & Packaging. Heartland joins 700 companies as a recipient of this prestigious award – one that did not come easily.

Building upon a legacy where customer is king has landed Heartland Express on Newsweek’s Most Trustworthy Companies twice in the last three years since Newsweek first launched their prestigious annual award in 2021.

“We are honored and humbled to be recognized as one of Newsweek’s Most Trustworthy Companies once again. It is with confidence that I can point to our unwavering commitment to customer service as critical in allowing us this opportunity,” said Mike Gerdin, CEO of Heartland Express. “I am immensely proud of every single professional driver, employee, and beyond that made this possible. To make a list such as this is testimony to the power of discipline, commitment, and grit that it takes each day as we keep America moving.”

To be eligible for the award, public or private companies headquartered in the United States needed to have revenue over $500 million. Rankings were then based on a survey of 25,000 US residents and each company’s online reputation was evaluated. Potential customer, employee, or investor perspectives were key in the evaluation of each company as Newsweek sought to provide guidance to these audiences.

ABOUT HEARTLAND EXPRESS (NASDAQ: HTLD) – Heartland Express is an irregular route truckload carrier based in North Liberty, Iowa, serving customers with shipping lanes throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Heartland focuses primarily on regional freight, offering shippers industry-leading on-time service. With three additional brands, they provide multifaceted supply chain solutions for businesses across North America. Heartland Express’s family of companies includes a portfolio of asset-based Truckload, Temp-Control services, and logistics services in Mexico. Through the motto of Service for Success, Heartland Express delivers on time and safely, as promised, since 1978. Primary industries served include but are not limited to automotive, manufacturing, consumer goods, food, and retail. For more information, visit heartlandexpress.com.

HEARTLAND MEDIA CONTACT:

Mike Gerdin, Chief Executive Officer

Chris Strain, Chief Financial Officer

319-645-7060