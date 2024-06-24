Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Portnoy Law Firm advises Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (“Hertz” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HTZ) investors that a class action has been filed on behalf of investors. Hertz investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.



Investors who purchased and/or sold shares between April 27, 2023 and April 24, 2024 are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: [email protected], to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hertz had downplayed the financial impact of vehicle depreciation, and/or overstated its ability to track and manage vehicle depreciation; (2) demand for Hertz’s electric vehicles (“EVs”) was not as strong as defendants had led investors to believe; (3) Hertz had too many vehicles, particularly EVs, in its fleet to remain profitable; (4) as a result of all the foregoing, Hertz was likely to incur significant losses on the disposition of both its internal combustion engine (“ICE”) vehicles and EVs; (5) all the foregoing was likely to, and did, have a significant negative impact on Hertz’s financial results; and (6) as a result, Hertz’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

[email protected]

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising