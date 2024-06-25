NEWPORT NEWS, Va., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HII (NYSE: HII) today hosted a congressional delegation from the House Armed Services Committee at its Newport News Shipbuilding division to meet with shipyard leadership and a tour of the company’s facilities.

Led by Chairman Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., the delegation also included committee members Rep. Joe Courtney, D-Conn.; Rep. Rob Wittman, R-Va.; and Rep. Jen Kiggans, R-Va.

“Hosting visits like this provides an opportunity to showcase the complexity of our operations, the quality of our work, and the dedication of our incredible shipbuilders who bring their best each day,” NNS President Jennifer Boykin said. “We understand the critical impact aircraft carriers and submarines have to our national security mission, and this visit further underscores our responsibility to the Navy and to our nation.”

During Tuesday’s tour, the congressional members saw construction progress on Columbia- and Virginia-class submarines, as well as on Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carriers. They also witnessed how NNS is innovating with technology, including fixture-based manufacturing, to increase efficiencies across the shipyard. Briefings from shipyard leadership included updates on workforce development efforts and initiatives to enhance the work experience for shipbuilders and sailors, including a recently announced new parking garage.

Photos accompanying this release are available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-hosts-congressional-delegation-at-newport-news-shipbuilding/.

“Strengthening our naval fleet is critical for maintaining our overall military readiness,” Rogers said. “Over the past year, threats in the Red Sea and Indo-Pacific have demonstrated the need for a strong and capable naval fleet. Providing our shipbuilders with stable demand signals is critical if we want to sustain a healthy shipbuilding industrial base. On the House Armed Services Committee, we have made supporting our shipbuilding industrial base a priority as we boost our naval capabilities.”

With a workforce of more than 25,000 shipbuilders, NNS is the largest industrial employer in Virginia. The shipyard is the nation’s sole designer, builder and refueler of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and one of only two shipyards capable of designing and building nuclear- powered submarines for the U.S. Navy.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

