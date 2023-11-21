‘Pegasus’ to Support Future Mission Partner Environment Capabilities

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Mission Technologies division was awarded a three-year task order under the Analytical and Technical Services contract to provide information-sharing capabilities to the Five Eyes intelligence alliance comprised of the United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

The objective of the Pegasus task order, administered by the Secretary of the Air Force’s Concept, Development and Management Mission Partner Capability Office, is to provide email, phone, video and chat capabilities to enable seamless collaboration between Five Eyes warfighters at both a national and international level.

“Pegasus is an important capability that will help U.S. military forces and Five Eyes members with critical war planning and execution,” said Grant Hagen, president of Mission Technologies’ Cyber, Electronic Warfare and Space business group.

The work will be performed by HII, together with major subcontractor General Dynamics Information Technology, Inc.

Pegasus is a component of the overall Mission Partner Capabilities Office portfolio of capabilities that support the Mission Partner Environment, which allows the U.S. military and its mission partners to communicate, collaborate and share information securely.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider.

As the nation's largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training.

