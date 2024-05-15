NEWPORT NEWS, Va., May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HII announced today that it has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The three-year SCA formally expands on the existing relationship between AWS and HII, in support of the company’s development and delivery of mission-critical capabilities.

Under the agreement, HII and AWS will collaborate on priority solutions for HII’s defense and intelligence customers, such as digital shipyard transformation, next generation seapower capabilities, warfighter training readiness, commercial space initiatives, and more. These projects will be under the cognizance of Dark Sea Labs, HII’s advanced technology unit overseen by the chief technology officer.

“We’re living in a time of unprecedented technological change and urgency,” HII Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Todd Borkey said. “There is no better time to augment HII’s existing capabilities in the areas of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, edge computing, and cloud migration and modernization, to achieve first-time quality in manufacturing and deliver the advantage for HII’s customers across all domains and services.”

The agreement will evolve HII’s and AWS’ relationship into one of creative solution shaping. Previous HII relationships with AWS will be superseded by a centralized engagement under an executive champion.

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

