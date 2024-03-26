CARY, N.C., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Waverly Place, an open-air retail, dining and entertainment destination, will welcome three new concepts to the property in 2024. Farmside Kitchen, Two Roosters Ice Cream and Petfolk will open locations at Waverly, exemplifying the property’s mission to elevate the everyday lives of Cary residents.

Farmside Kitchen serves Farmbowls, its signature Americana-style grain bowls, with locally and regionally sourced ingredients. This woman-led organization values wholesome food and welcoming service, inviting patrons to its second location with an outdoor patio and ample indoor seating. Farmside Kitchen at Waverly will open near MOD Pizza and Shake Shack in the fourth quarter of 2024.

“We’ve been searching for that perfect second location for Farmside Kitchen for quite some time and we’re thrilled to have landed at Waverly Place within the thriving Cary community,” said Meg Schiffman, CEO and Co-Founder, Farmside Kitchen. “Our philosophy is to be good to our people, the planet, the community and your taste buds — and we can’t wait to bring that goodness to Waverly Place.”

Another iconic eatery of the Triangle — Two Roosters Ice Cream — will soon join the Waverly community with an expected opening over the summer. What started as hand-churning ice cream on the front porch of a North Carolina Piedmont farmhouse blossomed into a collection of five ice cream shops across the Triangle, and this Cary location will be the sixth. Strawberry & Honey, Sea Salt Chip Cookie Dough and Blackberry Hibiscus are just a few of the unique flavors Two Roosters has to offer, which can soon be enjoyed at the playground near this Waverly shop.

“For years, folks have been asking us to open an ice cream shop in Cary,” said Jared Plummer, Owner, Two Roosters Ice Cream. “Some of my earliest memories of Two Roosters life are serving ice cream out of the food truck at events throughout Cary in 2015 and 2016. We’re excited to plant some community roots in Cary and bring our locally made, award-winning ice cream to Waverly Place.”

In addition to these new eateries, Waverly will also add services to its directory this year. Petfolk is on a mission to improve the pet care experience for pets, their parents and vets. This veterinary services provider offers convenient pet dental care, vaccinations, urgent care and more at locations across North Carolina and the country. Petfolk’s Cary location will open at Waverly in the summer of 2024.

“Waverly Place is thrilled to welcome Farmside Kitchen, Two Roosters Ice Cream and Petfolk to our community this year,” said Mary Langdon, Property Manager, Hines. “These new concepts will help Waverly elevate the experience of the Cary consumer by providing additional locally sourced dining destinations and quality services to the property. We look forward to making Waverly an even more holistic shopping, dining and entertainment destination in 2024.”

About Waverly Place

Waverly Place is an open-air retail destination for residents of Cary, Raleigh and the greater Triangle. The neighborhood center features award-winning services, shops and restaurants. Built with entertainment in mind, the center is rounded out with a community greenspace, children’s playground, water features, fire pits, seasonal performances and year-round signature events. Notable tenants include Whole Foods Market, Shake Shack, Drybar, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, CinéBistro, Gonza Tacos Y Tequila, TASU Asian Bistro, MOD Pizza, BodyLase, Amazing Lash Studio, Hand & Stone, and CorePower Yoga. For more information, visit waverlycary.com and follow @waverlycary on social media.

About Hines

Hines is a global real estate investment, development and property manager. The firm was founded by Gerald D. Hines in 1957 and now operates in 30 countries. The company manages a $93.2B¹ portfolio of high-performing assets across residential, logistics, retail, office and mixed-use strategies. Its local teams serve 857 properties totaling over 270 million square feet globally, including four properties in the Triangle: Waverly Place, Fenton, the Market District at American Tobacco and the IBM 500 Campus. Hines is committed to a net-zero carbon target by 2040 without buying offsets. To learn more about Hines, visit hines.com and follow @hines on social media.

¹Includes both the global Hines organization as well as RIA AUM as of December 31, 2023.

