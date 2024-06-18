Global employment firm has employees in more than 20 countries helping businesses hire and pay employees and contractors worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HR tech startup Remofirst today announced that it was named to Inc.’s annual Best Workplaces list, a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture. With its Employer of Record (EOR) solution, Remofirst enables businesses to easily and affordably employ full-time employees and contractors worldwide. The company’s own workforce is fully remote, with employees located in more than 20 countries.

“We are honored to be part of Inc.’s Best Workplaces list,” said Nurasyl Serik, Founder and CEO of Remofirst. “We know remote workplaces create happy team members, so we’re proud to recognize our focus on being a great place to work. At Remofirst, our entire team works remotely around the world, and their talent, skills and unique points of view are the driving force for our continued success and growth.”

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. To qualify for Inc.’s Best Workplaces list, Remofirst took part in an employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, which covered topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth and overall company culture. Remofirst’s benefits were also audited to determine the company’s overall score and ranking.

“Each year, Inc.’s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture,” said Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. “We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we’re proud that the program is highly selective.”

Serik added, “Hiring remote teams shouldn’t be difficult. With Remofirst, we make it easy to manage your international HR and help you employ remote employees and contractors.”

ABOUT REMOFIRST

Remofirst’s Employer of Record (EOR) solution enables businesses to affordably and flexibly hire employees and contractors in more than 180 countries where they don’t have an entity. It takes full employment responsibility for all aspects of international hiring including compliance, payroll, taxes, and benefits. Remofirst is focused on enabling “freedom of work,” empowering companies to access and compliantly hire talent anywhere in the world. Founded in 2021 by entrepreneurs from Kazakhstan and Ukraine (both Forbes 30 Under 30 recipients for 2023), Remofirst has thousands of customers worldwide, including World Health Organization, University of Cambridge and Mastercard. For more information visit us at www.remofirst.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

