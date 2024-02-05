Inaugural Event Set to Examine World’s Most Pressing HR Issues

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With the agenda now available, the HR Technology Conference & Exposition® Europe today announced its full lineup of speakers with session details. Taking a global eye to the rapidly evolving HR tech market, the two-day event, scheduled for 2 – 3 May 2024 at RAI Amsterdam, will feature five distinct keynotes from industry analysts Josh Bersin, Madeline Laurano and Kevin Oakes, as well as Recruiting Brainfood creator Hung Lee and Keith Sonderling, Commissioner of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) in the U.S.

Ahead of the approaching HR Technology Conference Europe, Bersin shared, “I’m excited to keynote the HR Tech Europe event this year. It’s a fantastic opportunity to bring together a global audience and discuss the topics most impacting organizations today: technology, labor shortages, AI and the ever-changing path toward a more productive future.”

Bersin will deliver the opening keynote as a panel discussion, “The Revolutionary Effects of AI and Technology on the Employee Experience,” on the morning of Thursday, 2 May. Moderated by Bo Vialle-Derksen, EMEA Leader for the Josh Bersin Company, Bersin will join Uzair Qadeer, Chief Human Resources Officer at BBC, to explore the changing world of work, cutting-edge HR innovations and the practices that distinguish industry-leading organizations.

Thursday afternoon, Madeline Laurano of Aptitude Research will present the “Global State of HR Technology,” drawing on new research set to be unveiled at the HR Technology Conference Europe. Providing a comprehensive overview of the global technology shaping today’s HR strategies, Laurano will also share fresh perspectives from her findings and look at key industry players.

On Friday, Keith Sonderling of the EEOC will bring together high-ranking officials from government labor agencies in the United States, European Union, United Kingdom and the United Nations for an exclusive panel titled “Regulating HR Technology: Global Regulators Perspectives.” Sonderling and the panelists will consider what HR teams can do in advance of new AI laws to ensure their organization’s HR technologies comply with today’s legal, ethical and regulatory global landscape.

For Friday’s midday keynote, Kevin Oakes of i4cp will reveal “The Nine Practices of AI Innovators.” To help attendees prepare and adapt to generative AI as a part of the HR function, Oakes will discuss the impact of gen AI on tactical HR tasks as well as strategic initiatives such as improving innovation, productivity and culture and explain what separates the innovators from everyone else.

To conclude the first-ever HR Technology Conference Europe, Hung Lee of Recruiting Brainfood will examine “Talent Shortage 2024: The Myths and Realities for the Missing Millions.” Lee will dig into the theories behind the ‘missing millions of workers’ and analyze the dynamics contributing to this paradox to show why the mystery persists and how HR technology can help address the issue.

Produced by the team behind the annual HR Technology Conference & Exposition® in the U.S., the agenda for the HR Technology Conference Europe also includes HR Tech Talks and breakout sessions hosted by renowned industry voices and organizations. Along with the program, the event will host a lively expo floor and startup pavilion featuring new and innovative technologies from across the HR technology market.

“With HR Technology Conference Europe less than three months away, the excitement continues to build as our community rallies around this new opportunity to come together,” said Rebecca McKenna, Senior Vice President, HR Portfolio at ETC. “Despite time zones and physical location, today’s world often feels smaller than ever, with many HR teams facing similar challenges. HR Technology Conference Europe will provide a forum to address those topics, giving attendees a chance to connect and learn from industry leaders as well as one another.”

