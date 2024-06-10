Photo caption: Illinois Lottery Des Plaines Prize Center supervisor, Kathy, holds up the big check that was presented to the $552 million Mega Millions jackpot winner.

CHICAGO, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The lucky Illinois iLottery winner of the $552 million Mega Millions jackpot has come forward to claim their epic prize.

The winner, nicknamed “MEGA Millionaire,” snagged the jackpot after playing the game online – making this the largest jackpot won through iLottery in U.S. history!

“I was scrolling through my emails when I saw one from the Illinois Lottery saying to check my numbers because I won a prize,” shared MEGA Millionaire, who has requested to remain anonymous. “In the past, I’ve won $2 here or $5 there, so I assumed it would be similar.”

Image caption: The iLottery winner was in “shock and disbelief” when they saw this message on their computer screen the morning after the Mega Millions drawing.

The lucky winner continued, “You can’t imagine my shock and disbelief when I saw that I had won the jackpot amount of $552 million. I actually quit the app and then signed back in to double check and make sure it was real. It was real alright – but it still feels unreal!”

The MEGA Millionaire matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball, 19-37-40-63-69-17, to win the jackpot in the June 4, 2024 Mega Millions drawing.

“I was raised by a single mom and throughout my childhood, she had to work two jobs to provide for our family, to put food on the table, and for us to get an education,” expressed the grateful winner. “The day after I graduated from high school, I started working and I haven’t stopped since.”

The winner added, “I am a hard worker. I’ve spent my life as a laborer and once I was making a decent living, I asked my mom to retire and let me take care of her. It was my way of thanking her for how much she sacrificed for us. I haven’t told her yet about this life-changing windfall but when that time comes, we’re all going to be shedding some happy tears.”

Tuesday night’s historic online win was the ninth-largest Mega Millions jackpot prize in the game’s history and the second largest prize ever won in Illinois. In July 2022, a ticket bought at a gas station in Des Plaines won a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot – which remains the largest lottery prize ever won in Illinois.

“I’ve always dreamed of retiring early and enjoying life with my family. I think it’s safe to say my dream just came true,” exclaimed the newly-minted millionaire.

As always, the State of Illinois was also a big winner. During the Mega Millions jackpot roll that started on March 26, nearly $28 million in total ticket sales generated $11 million for the Common School Fund to support K-12 education in Illinois.

Illinois Lottery Mega Millions b-roll available for download here.

About the Illinois Lottery

The Illinois Lottery, founded in 1974, has contributed over $24 billion to the State’s Common School Fund in support of K-12 public education in Illinois since 1985. The Common School Fund is the Illinois Lottery’s primary benefactor, receiving nearly 99% of Illinois Lottery proceeds. The Illinois Lottery also supports various specialty causes as described in the Illinois Lottery Law (20 ILCS 1605/21.4). For more information about the Illinois Lottery and the causes we support, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

