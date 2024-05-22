NEW ORLEANS, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NasdaqGS: IBTX) to SouthState Corporation (NYSE: SSB). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Independent will receive 0.60 shares of SouthState for each share of Independent that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.
If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn ([email protected]) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-ibtx/ to learn more.
To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
1100 Poydras St., Suite 960
New Orleans, LA 70163
- INDEPENDENT BANK INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Independent Bank Group, Inc. – IBTX - May 21, 2024
- OVERSEAS SHIPHOLDING INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. – OSG - May 21, 2024
- INARI MEDICAL SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Inari Medical, Inc. – NARI - May 21, 2024