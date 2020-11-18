Independent Research Firm Cites BeyondTrust as a Leader in Privileged Identity Management Report

BeyondTrust identified as Top-ranked Vendor in the Strategy category and tied for the highest score in the Market Presence category.

BeyondTrust Universal Privileged Management strategy acknowledged for its breadth of capabilities and striking the right balance between user experience and security.

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BeyondTrust, the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Privileged Identity Management, Q4 2020. According to The Forrester Wave, “BeyondTrust strikes a balance between user experience and security.” The report also noted the BeyondTrust “solution offers a breadth of strong core capabilities along with the advanced insights and reporting of BeyondInsight.”

The Forrester Wave is an evaluation of vendors in the software, hardware, or services markets, driven by the analysis of data collected from the marketplace and the experience of participating analysts. BeyondTrust was among the 10 most significant Privileged Identity Management vendors that Forrester invited to participate in its Q4 2020 Forrester Wave evaluation.

According to the Forrester Wave, “CISOs are burning a lot of calories trying to secure privileged access…our clients tell us that machine identities are growing at twice the rate of human identities. In addition, the mass exodus from offices caused by the pandemic has amped up remote access requirements for privileged users.”

Twenty-four evaluation criteria for the Forrester Wave are grouped into three high-level categories: Current Offering, Strategy, and Market Presence. BeyondTrust received the highest scores possible in 17 criteria, including:

Credential and Secrets Management

Session Monitoring and Recording

Remote Access and Support

Deployment

Insights and Reporting

Top–Ranked in Strategy Category

BeyondTrust was top-ranked in the Strategy category. In the Strategy category, BeyondTrust received the highest scores possible in the following criteria:

Product Vision

Market Approach

Execution Roadmap

Supporting Products and Services

Commercial Model

Strategic Partners

“We are proud that Forrester Research recognized BeyondTrust as a leader in The Forrester Wave™ of the top PIM vendors and we are excited to be recognized as the top-ranked vendor in the Strategy category,” said Matt Dircks, CEO, BeyondTrust. “As a customer-centric company, we work hard to provide our customers with an integrated, comprehensive solution, and our Universal Privilege Management model offers the most seamless approach to preventing data breaches related to stolen credentials, misused privileges, and compromised remote access.”

About BeyondTrust:

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), empowering organizations to secure and manage their entire universe of privileges. Our integrated products and platform offer the industry’s most advanced PAM solution, enabling organizations to quickly shrink their attack surface across traditional, cloud and hybrid environments.

The BeyondTrust Universal Privilege Management approach secures and protects privileges across passwords, endpoints, and access, giving organizations the visibility and control they need to reduce risk, achieve compliance, and boost operational performance. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 70 percent of the Fortune 500, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

