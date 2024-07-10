The rise of social media and travel influencers has significantly boosted the popularity of inflatable tents. With ecotourism and glamping trends driving demand, the market is thriving. Government regulations on camping structures in national parks further support this growth.

NEWARK, Del, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Future Market Insights (FMI), the global inflatable tent market size is estimated to be valued at USD 1119.8 Million in 2024. Global sales in the inflatable tent market are set to total USD 2307.9 Million by the end of the forecast year. This growth is pushed by rising demand for travel-friendly products. The market is projected to witness a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2034.

The global growth of the industry is attributed to the evolving consumer preferences toward glamping. Companies are working toward making these tents durable, sustainable, and more lightweight.

The tourism industry is growing at a high rate, which is expected to fuel sales in the camping segment. Coupled with this, surging per capita income and willingness to spend on camping gears will drive sales of inflatable tents.

Climate change has led to the adoption of sustainable processes that lower the environmental footprint of companies, thereby catering to environmentally conscious consumers. These tents are progressively finding applications in various sectors. High versatility, compact nature, and novel features make these attractive options for campers. Brands that are able to capitalize on emerging market trends will experience a surge in sales.

PVC is the most sought-after material type amid the growing environmental concerns and a shift toward using sustainable materials in the production of tents. The targeted segment is anticipated to hold a value share of 98.4% in 2024.

Self-erecting tents, owing to their ease of setup, are estimated to lead the industry based on type, with a value share of 65.4% in 2024. India is emerging as the dominant market for inflatable tents, with an estimated CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2034.

Inflatable tents are being heavily promoted through social media platforms. Influencers play a crucial role in connecting companies to their target audience and sharing valuable insights regarding these tents. Several market research studies indicate that the sector is estimated to expand considerably over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Market Report:

The global inflatable tent market is set to reach USD 2307.9 Million by 2034, with a CAGR of 7.5%.

by 2034, with a CAGR of Based on material type, the PVC material segment accounted for a market share of 98.4% in 2024.

in 2024. By type, the self-erecting tent segment is leading with a market size of 65.4% in 2024.

in 2024. India is anticipated to record a dominant CAGR of 11.2% between 2024 and 2034.

between 2024 and 2034. Sales in Italy are forecast to spike at a CAGR of 4.9% by 2034.

“The inflatable tent industry is booming because of its ease of setup and high portability. Technological innovations are expected to drive the progress of the market, thereby ensuring robust growth throughout the assessment period,” – opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

What Are The Key Factors To Increasing Demand For Inflatable Tents?

Urbanization plays a crucial role in the growth of outdoor and camping activities, as a large number of people indulging in camping activities come from urban areas. During geological and archaeological expeditions, inflatable tents are also employed. Such steady growth in these developing economies is expected to drive the camping activities in the region and thus, provide opportunities for inflatable tents manufacturers.

The inflatable tents market accounts for a considerable share of the outdoor equipment revenue, companies dealing in outdoor campaign equipment have been pushing their sub-brands that supply inflatable tents and other equipment. Hence Commercial and corporate events such as trade fairs, exhibitions, conferences, camps, sleeping bags are witnessing increased use of inflatable tents. These factors are increasing the usage of inflatable tents.

Will Higher Cost of Inflatable Tents Negatively Impact their Sales?

The production of inflatable tents requires acquiring high-priced raw materials. These tents are usually built of high-cost base materials like polyester-cotton or polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and the erecting process necessitates the use of specific air compressor units and aluminum rods.

This has resulted in a considerable increase in the product’s manufacturing cost. Furthermore, due to the material used and the additional equipment necessary for the assembly procedure, inflatable tents are significantly more expensive than traditional camping tents.

Although most tents are self-erecting and need less personnel to set up, the product’s cost outweighs its benefits. As a result, consumers may choose the less expensive choice over the more expensive one. This will have an influence on the market for inflatable tents.

Who is winning?

The inflatable tent industry has a dynamic competitive landscape with leading players like Lanco Group, Kampa AG, AMG Group Ltd, Zempire Camping Equipment, and Heimplanet. Key players are investing in research and development activities to create sustainable inflatable tents that appeal to the environment-conscious consumer base.

Government regulations in favor of eco-friendly tents are further improving their popularity and production. Companies capable of providing sustainable solutions and novel tents are poised to experience growth. Technological advancements, such as improvements in mechanisms or integration of self-inflation mechanisms into power sources to enable a quick setup, are set to boost the market.

Industry Updates:

U-Rang , a Kickstarter company, in May 2024, launched Hitch-Home Duo+ , a trailer hitch-mounted tent.

, a Kickstarter company, in May 2024, launched , a trailer hitch-mounted tent. OLPRO, headquartered in Worcestershire, United Kingdom, in April 2024, launched a large family tent, OLPRO Blakedown Breeze 4 Berth Inflatable Tent, made from recycled plastic bottles.

Key Companies in the Inflatable Tent Industry:

Lanco Group

Kampa AG

Oase Outdoors ApS (Outwell)

AMG Group Ltd

Zempire Camping Equipment

Heimplanet

Losberger GmbH

Coleman Company, Inc.

Exxel Outdoors, LLC (Kelty)

Sports Direct International (Gelert)

Skandia GmbH

Sunncamp Limited

Category-wise Insights:

Which Material Type if Preferred for Building Inflatable Tents?

The poly-cotton segment is estimated to dominate the market over the forecast. Poly-cotton has a number of advantages over cotton, including increased strength and mildew resistance, superior heat and UV light resistance, and breathable and moisture-absorbent properties that avoid condensation. The poly-cotton segment is projected to create an absolute dollar opportunity during the period of 2024 to 2034.

Who is the Leading End User of Inflatable Tents?

The military segment is projected to create an absolute dollar opportunity during the period of 2024 to 2034. In terms of end-use categories, military spending by countries is predicted to increase. This, in turn, will entail the establishment of new base camps, which is likely to increase demand for inflated tents.

Inflatable tents are being used in various camping and military applications, which is driving innovation of the tent materials to make tents resistant to extreme weather conditions. Inflatable tents are commonly used for camping, medical, and storage facilities in the military, while they are also utilized for camping in the civilian sector.

Get More Insights into the Inflatable Tent Market Report:

In its latest report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an unbiased analysis of the inflatable tent market, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the period 2024 to 2034. To understand the industry potential, growth, and scope, the industry is segmented based on material type (PVC, poly-cotton, and nylon), type (self-erecting and hybrid), shape (dome, tunnel, and geodesic), end-use (military, commercial and personal), and region.

