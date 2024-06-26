NCMS and Puget Sound Naval Shipyard to welcome technology innovators

Ann Arbor, MI, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (NCMS) in partnership with Puget Sound Naval Shipyard (PSNS) is hosting a Technology Showcase at the Kitsap Conference Center July 30–August 1 in Bremerton, WA. The event will enable industrial technology innovators to meet with shipyard leadership and Naval sustainment professionals. Held annually for several years, this gathering is among our most popular events with an expected 800-1,000 shipyard workers who will visit and be eager to view technologies that can save them time, money, and required personnel.

NCMS is a 38-year-old organization whose mission is to create opportunities for highly capable companies to work collaboratively with government providers and end users who need their innovations and technology solutions. As a member-based nonprofit organization, it has built a vast network of industry, government, and academia partners to help speed the development, demonstration, and transition of innovative technologies efficiently, with less risk and lower cost. Its strength lies in offering a unique combination of expert guidance and a proven framework to help ensure such collaborations deliver results for all parties.

Exhibitors will not only gain high visibility for their products and services, but they’ll also learn about opportunities for collaboration among the leading technology experts who serve the Navy’s maintenance community. To see a short video overview of the action from last year’s showcase, visit: https://www.ncms.org/news/ncms-technology-showcase-post-event-coverage-includes-psns-video/.

The following are among PSNS’s most sought capabilities:

3D Printing

3D Scanning

Artificial Intelligence

Automation Technologies

Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality

Scanning and Measuring Tools

Remote Vision Equipment

Surface Removal and Preparation

Many more desired capabilities are listed within the event site below. Interested companies should act fast—registration will close on Friday, July 12. To learn more and register, visit: https://www.ncms.org/events/2024-psns-showcase.

