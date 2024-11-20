SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intchains Group Limited (Nasdaq: ICG) (“we,” or the “Company”), an innovative altcoins development company that primarily focuses on providing integrated solutions consisting of high-performance computing ASIC chip products for altcoins, and on acquiring and holding ETH-based cryptocurrencies as its long-term asset reserve to support its Web3 industry development initiatives including actively developing Web3-based applications, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.