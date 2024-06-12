NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) (“INBS” or the “Company”), a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, today announced the addition of a major European transport and infrastructure solutions provider to its growing number of accounts. The company is using INBS’ Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System to monitor fitness for duty of employees within its United Kingdom operations.

The decision to integrate INBS’ innovative technology into the company’s operations demonstrates its commitment to employee safety and operational efficiency. Previously, it used sporadic, for-cause urine testing involving a third-party provider with a minimum two-hour call-out time. The company wanted to implement random testing on-site that was quicker and more efficient. INBS’ solution facilitates in-house drug testing, ensuring greater efficiency, a safer workplace and compliance with industry standards and the company’s code of conduct.

The addition of the European transport and infrastructure solutions provider to INBS’ growing number of accounts shows an increasing interest in its innovative technology within the transport and infrastructure sectors. INBS’ existing customer, VANTEC Europe Limited (“VANTEC”), is a global provider of transportation and logistics solutions with 12 operations throughout the UK. VANTEC has used INBS’ system since 2021, with Diane Elgar, Head of Human Resources and Training at VANTEC Europe Limited, previously sharing her positive experience with the system.

“We are gaining traction within a significant number of industries and have further solidified our position by adding this leading transport and infrastructure solutions company to our increasing number of accounts. This addition follows a long-term relationship with an existing account in the same sector that has been purchasing our products for three years. This is a clear indication that we’re not just acquiring new accounts but also establishing enduring supply relationships,” commented Harry Simeonidis, President and CEO at INBS.

INBS’ first-of-its-kind solution uses fingerprint sweat to provide a quick, hygienic, and easy-to-use method for drug testing, delivering results in just minutes. This unique approach tests for common drugs of abuse, including cocaine, cannabis, methamphetamine, and opiates.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) is a medical technology company delivering innovative, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions. The Company believes that its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System will revolutionize portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields.

