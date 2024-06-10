Experienced Global SaaS and Technology sales executive joins Chief Outsiders to build and mentor global sales leaders, increase profits, and scale ARR at client businesses

BOCA RATON, FL, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yury Larichev, a solutions-orientated sales management professional with extensive international experience, will now apply his deep SaaS, financial services, and technology industry knowledge to take client sales to the next level as a Fractional CSO for Chief Outsiders. Recently, Larichev joined Chief Outsiders’ team of more than 120 Fractional Chief Sales Officers (CSOs) and Fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs).

“Yury provides effective leadership in fast-paced, deadline driven environments with superior hands-on technical capabilities and a proven history of success,” said Paul Sparrow, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders.

Larichev works with SaaS, financial services, banking, and technology companies to build and mentor global sales leaders, increase profits, drive predictable sales, and scale ARR businesses. With superior expertise in development methodologies, sales, and client relations, he brings strong project management skills to achieve bottom-line results while implementing leading-edge IT solutions.

SaaS, Financial Services, and Technology Sales Leadership

At Chief Outsiders, Larichev works with the CEOs of early-stage and mid-market SaaS, financial services, and technology companies to accelerate sales growth. For example, prior to joining Chief Outsiders, as President, Global Sales at Acronis, Inc., he led $150 million in global sales in 11 languages spanning 13 offices worldwide. Yury had designed and managed Global Open Renewal project for Global Microsoft SMB market which had resulted Revenue Renewal Rate increase from 62% to 86% in 2 years. And as SVP Sales in Parallels, he grew Corporate Sales annual recurring revenue (ARR) by 25% in 2 years (Parallels RAS product line by 70%).

Larichev also served previously as Chief Revenue Officer at Wallarm Inc., Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Parallels, Inc., CEO of Acumatica, Inc., President and CEO at Unicum Group, and General Manager, Worldwide SMB Sales and Marketing Operations for Microsoft SMS&P Headquarters.

Prior to his successful sales leadership career, Larichev earned a Master of Financial Management MBA/MFM from the University of Catania, Italy, and a Graduated Diploma (MS-equivalent), Engineer for Production Lines (Robotics) from the Moscow Institute of Radio Engineering, Electronics & Automatics in Moscow, Russia.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading Executives-as-a-Service firm, helps CEOs identify and deploy the fractional marketing and sales executives they need to accelerate growth. The firm’s cohesive team of more than 120 fractional executives act as Strategic Operators™ to achieve results. They blend insight, strategy, and execution to deliver revenue engines that drive long-term profitable growth for businesses.

Chief Outsiders’ fractional executives drive growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements. Having served on the executive teams of more than 2,000 client companies, each Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sales Officer has led marketing or sales at a diverse set of large corporations, including many Fortune 500 firms. Inc. Magazine has recognized Chief Outsiders for ten consecutive years as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US. The company was also recognized as a Forbes Small Giant in 2019.

“The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” is an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs co-authored by Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes. For additional information about the companies and CEOs who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, visit us at www.chiefoutsiders.com.

