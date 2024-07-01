WALTHAM, Mass., July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD), a biopharmaceutical company devoted to delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases, today announced that as part of the annual reconstitution of the Russell stock indexes, Invivyd will be included in the Russell 2000® Index and the broad-market Russell 3000® Index, effective at the open of U.S. equity markets today.

Membership in the Russell 3000® Index means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. The Russell 3000® Index encompasses the 3,000 largest U.S.-traded stocks by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes. Membership in these indexes is updated annually and remains in place for one year.

The Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes and the Russell U.S. Indexes Reconstitution, visit the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) is a biopharmaceutical company devoted to delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases, beginning with SARS-CoV-2. The company’s proprietary INVYMAB™ platform approach combines state-of-the-art viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering. INVYMAB is designed to facilitate the rapid, serial generation of new monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) to address evolving viral threats. In March 2024, Invivyd received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. FDA for its first mAb in a planned series of innovative antibody candidates. Visit https://invivyd.com/ to learn more.

