Security services provider distinguishes itself in multiple categories including Pentest Team of the Year, Cybersecurity Service Provider of the Year and Cybersecurity Team of the Year

SEATTLE, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IOActive, Inc. , the worldwide leader in research-fueled security services, announced its selection as a multiple award winner at the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards . The annual awards celebrate cybersecurity providers whose innovative products, solutions and services are raising the standard for excellence across all aspects of security and technology.

IOActive was honored for its ability to maximize security investments and enhance clients’ overall security posture and business resilience. Unlike many organizations that default to defensive strategies, IOActive goes beyond standard penetration testing, providing clients with red and purple team services that exceed typical assessments. The company prioritizes a comprehensive understanding of cyber adversaries through custom adversary emulation and ethical real-world attack simulations to develop robust, secure frameworks.

“We’re delighted to win multiple categories at the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards,” said Jennifer Steffens, CEO at IOActive. “These awards emphasize our nearly 30 years of leadership providing unique ‘attacker’s perspective’ methodologies that drive our research-fueled approach to security services trusted by Fortune 1000 companies worldwide.”

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards honor companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. Winners are selected by an independent panel of judges who evaluate the nominees based on their products, services and contributions to the cybersecurity industry.

“We congratulate IOActive on being recognized as a winner in the Pentest Team of the Year, Cybersecurity Service Provider of the Year and Cybersecurity Team of the Year categories of the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards,” said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 600,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn, which organizes the 9th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. “IOActive’s expertise in physical and cyber penetration testing, social engineering, and continuous penetration testing services are leading organizations in building resilient networks capable of withstanding evolving cyber threats.”

About IOActive

IOActive is a trusted partner for Global 1000 enterprises, providing research-fueled security services across all industries. Our cutting-edge security teams provide highly specialized technical and programmatic services including full-stack penetration testing, program efficacy assessments, and hardware hacking. IOActive brings a unique attacker’s perspective to every client engagement to maximize security investments and improve the security posture and operational resiliency of our clients. Founded in 1998, IOActive is headquartered in Seattle, WA with global operations.