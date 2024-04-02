BANNOCKBURN, Ill., USA, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IPC, the global leader in electronics education, announces a landmark achievement in professional education and training. Ten of IPC’s critical workforce training programs have been accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) under the stringent requirements of ANSI/ASTM E2659-18, Standard Practice for Certificate Programs. This accreditation marks IPC as the first and only organization in the electronics industry to attain this prestigious recognition for its workforce programs.

The accredited training programs include:

Advanced Design Concepts

Electronics Assembly for Engineers

Electronics Assembly for Operators

Introduction to PCB Design I

Introduction to PCB Design II

PCB Design for Manufacturability

PCB Design for Military & Aerospace Applications

PCB Design for Rigid-Flex Boards

PCB Troubleshooting and Defect Analysis

Wire Harness Assembly for Operators

This accreditation underscores IPC’s commitment to providing high-quality, relevant, and effective training that meets the needs of professionals in the electronics industry. It signifies that IPC’s programs have met rigorous standards for industry alignment, content, instructor qualification, and instructional design, ensuring they deliver valuable knowledge and skills to participants.

“Receiving ANSI/ANAB accreditation is a significant milestone for IPC and a testament to the excellence of our training programs,” said David Hernandez, IPC’s vice president of education. “This recognition not only validates the quality of our education offerings but also reflects our ongoing commitment to setting the highest standards for training in the electronics industry.”

The ANSI/ANAB accreditation is recognized internationally and is a benchmark for certificate programs that adhere to the best practices in instructional design and delivery. It assures employers, professionals, and stakeholders in the electronics industry that IPC’s training courses are among the best available, providing essential skills and knowledge to advance careers and enhance organizational performance.

For more information about IPC’s ANSI/ANAB accredited training programs and how they can benefit professionals and organizations in the electronics industry, visit https://education.ipc.org.

About IPC

IPC (www.IPC.org) is a global industry association based in Bannockburn, Ill., dedicated to the competitive excellence and financial success of its more than 3,200 member companies which represent all facets of the electronics industry, including design, printed board manufacturing, advanced packaging, electronics assembly and test. As a member-driven organization and leading source for industry standards, training, market research and public policy advocacy, IPC supports programs to meet the needs of an estimated $2 trillion global electronics industry.

