SARASOTA, Fla., June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IPG® (Intertape Polymer Group®), a leading manufacturer of packaging products, was named the “Large Enterprise Manufacturer of the Year” by the National Association of Manufacturers’ Manufacturing Leadership Council (MLC).

Each year, this council recognizes world-class manufacturing companies for their outstanding efforts as they pursue their journeys to Manufacturing 4.0. The 20th annual award ceremony took place at the conclusion of the MLC’s signature event that focuses on insights and strategies for how manufacturers can further their operational digital transformation held in Florida June 2-5, 2024. Manufacturing Leadership Award finalists and winners were determined by a distinguished panel of judges with significant industry expertise and experience.

“Manufacturers continually find new and inventive ways to not just bring new technology into their factories, but also how to leverage it for highly effective problem solving and even developing new processes and products that can allow for entry into new markets and new revenue streams,” said Penelope Brown, Senior Content Director and head of the MLC Awards program.

IPG received this highly respected award in recognition of its achievements in digital transformation, including technology integration and workforce training. The company was also recognized for its noteworthy achievements in sustainability through both reductions in energy usage and waste.

“IPG is very honored to receive this award from the Manufacturing Leadership Council, reflecting the substantial strides we’ve made in our digital transformation journey,” states Pete Durette, Chief Executive Officer at IPG. “The integration of digital tools with our engagement centric IPG Performance System has yielded impressive outcomes and we are even more excited about what our team will be able to deliver in the future. We are also proud to be recognized for our holistic approach to sustainability, which focuses on People, Product, and Planet and strives to leave a positive impact on the world around us.”

“I take great pride in the accomplishments of our teams, who have harnessed the power of this digital platform. This has not only allowed us to reduce our manufacturing costs significantly, but also enhance the quality and dependability of our products,” said Emmanuel Boullay, Senior Vice President of Operations at IPG. “We have only begun to explore the potential of our digital platform, which is now integrated with many of our crucial assets. There’s so much more we can achieve with it.”

For more information regarding IPG’s digital transformation achievements, please contact Emmanuel Boullay ([email protected]). Information about the awards program is available at https://manufacturingleadershipcouncil.com/leadership-awards/.

About IPG

Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, IPG is a global provider of packaging and protective solutions across a diversified set of geographies and end-markets. The Company develops, manufactures, and sells a variety of solutions including paper and film-based pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes, stretch and shrink films, protective packaging, woven and non-woven products and packaging machinery. For information about the IPG, visit www.itape.com.

