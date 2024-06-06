RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iPower Inc. (Nasdaq: IPW) (“iPower” or the “Company”), a tech and data-driven online retailer and supplier of consumer home, pet and garden products, as well as a provider of value-added ecommerce services, today announced the integration of Amazon Logistics Services into the Company’s SuperSuite platform.

iPower will leverage Amazon Logistics Services to bolster its last mile delivery capabilities, enhancing a critical component of SuperSuite’s comprehensive supply chain offerings. This collaboration will enable SuperSuite clients to deliver products with the speed, reliability, and efficiency that Amazon is renowned for, adding further depth to SuperSuite’s value proposition.

Key benefits of this integration include:

Competitive Rates : Amazon Logistics Services offers competitive rates on certain types of services, reducing costs for SuperSuite partners.

: Amazon Logistics Services offers competitive rates on certain types of services, reducing costs for SuperSuite partners. Fast & Efficient Delivery : With Amazon’s extensive delivery network, iPower can ensure fast and efficient delivery options, providing a competitive advantage for partner companies.

: With Amazon’s extensive delivery network, iPower can ensure fast and efficient delivery options, providing a competitive advantage for partner companies. Reliable Service: Amazon’s demonstrated track record in logistics ensures that deliveries are reliable and timely, a crucial factor for maintaining high customer satisfaction.

“The integration of Amazon Logistics Services into the SuperSuite platform elevates our value proposition, enabling our partners to benefit from fast, reliable and efficient delivery services at competitive rates,” said Lawrence Tan, CEO of iPower. “This advancement not only strengthens our last mile delivery capabilities but also underscores our commitment to providing a robust supply chain solution for our clients. We look forward to further enhancing our supply chain offerings as we continue to evaluate and expand our portfolio.”

About iPower Inc.

iPower Inc. is a tech and data-driven online retailer and supplier of consumer home, pet and garden products, as well as a provider of value-added ecommerce services for third-party products and brands. iPower’s capabilities include a full spectrum of online channels, robust fulfillment capacity, a network of warehouses serving the U.S., competitive last mile delivery partners and a differentiated business intelligence platform. With these capabilities, iPower efficiently moves a diverse catalog of SKUs from its supply chain partners to end consumers every day, providing the best value to customers in the U.S. and other countries. For more information, please visit iPower’s website at www.meetipower.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that iPower believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. iPower undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although iPower believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and iPower cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results and performance in iPower’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, on September 15, 2023, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in its other SEC filings.

Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

[email protected]