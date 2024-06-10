New Tools Provide Additional Management and Financial Controls for Influencer Marketing Initiatives

ORLANDO, Fla. , June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of technology, data, and services for the Creator Economy, today announced it has launched a Budget Suite in its IZEA Flex comprehensive influencer marketing platform. This advanced budget management tool is designed to empower marketers with a clear, real-time view of their campaign expenditures, enabling them to effectively manage their budgets and optimize their return on investment.

With Flex Budget Suite, agencies and brands can set a budget within each Flex campaign, accounting for expenses both inside and outside of the system. Users can allocate funds for creator payments, paid media, labor costs, and miscellaneous expenses and monitor the campaign’s total expenses.

The Flex Budget Suite is particularly advantageous for agencies as it enables them to easily manage margins and management fees, offering a transparent overview of their campaign profitability while maintaining the confidentiality of this information within their organizations.

Automatic Allocation for Offers

Flex Offers have also been enhanced to provide marketers with precise control over their current and potential deal flow. Organizational administrators can enable new safeguards that prevent users from adding more transactions once the allotted budget for Offers has been used. This ensures marketers stay within their financial parameters, fostering prudent budget management. The system will alert users about the sufficiency of funds, both spent and allocated, eliminating any guesswork and enabling users to make informed decisions.

Split Payments

Recognizing the unique needs of different campaigns, the Flex Budget Suite offers the flexibility to split payments for an Offer. Users can opt to pay a portion upfront and the remainder at later stages, depending on the campaign parameters.

Organizational Level Financial Controls and Reporting

In addition to the Budget Suite, IZEA has launched a new dashboard specifically designed for Organizations, offering comprehensive financial oversight for all Accounts and Campaigns. This powerful tool allows larger companies and agencies to effortlessly view, filter, manage, and take action on all transactions across their brands or end customer accounts. With customizable financial roles, customers can set precise rules on who can view, edit, create, and approve electronic payments to creators, ensuring a streamlined and secure financial process.

“As influencer marketing has grown in size and complexity, so too has the need for more robust financial tools to manage influencer campaigns, payments, budgets, and margins,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA CEO and founder. “As a public company focused solely on the Creator Economy, we have a heightened awareness and appreciation for financial processes and management tools. We are in a unique position to deliver a suite of tools designed to meet the needs of campaign managers, finance departments, and auditors. Not only do these tools provide greater control and transparency for our users — they help eliminate unnecessary hours and increase organizational efficiency.”

The IZEA Flex Budget Suite is now available to all Flex users. Power users can access the Direct Pay feature, while Starter plan users can access the expense management offering of the suite.

New users can try IZEA Flex with a 10-day free trial. To get started, visit izea.com/flex .

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

