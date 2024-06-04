MINNEAPOLIS, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, announced today that members of its management team will present at the following investor conferences:

William Blair 44 th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 11:20am Central Time

BofA Securities 2024 Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at 3:20pm Pacific Time

Webcasts of these events will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.jamf.com/.

