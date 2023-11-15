MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF) today announced its participation in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview. Jamf was selected based on their proven experience with Microsoft Security technologies, willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting edge functionality, and close relationship with Microsoft.

“AI is one of the defining technologies of our time and has the potential to drive meaningful, step-change progress in cybersecurity,” said Ann Johnson, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security Business Development. “Security is a team sport, and we are pleased to work alongside our Security Copilot partner ecosystem to deliver customers solutions that enhance cyber defenses and make the promise of AI real.”

Jamf is working with Microsoft product teams to help shape Security Copilot product development in several ways, including validation and refinement of new and upcoming scenarios, providing feedback on product development and operations to be incorporated into future product releases, and validation and feedback of APIs to assist with Security Copilot extensibility. To learn more, read the announcement .

“We are thrilled to join the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview program,” said Henry Patel, Chief Strategy Officer of Jamf. “As a leader in Apple management and security, Jamf is committed to exploring innovative ways to secure our customers’ environments. Security Copilot brings together Microsoft’s threat intelligence and AI capabilities to enhance detection and response. We look forward to collaborating with Microsoft to shape the product’s development and provide our customers advanced protection powered by industry-leading AI.”

Security Copilot is the first AI-powered security product that enables security professionals to respond to threats quickly, process signals at machine speed, and assess risk exposure in minutes. It combines an advanced large language model (LLM) with a security-specific model that is informed by Microsoft’s unique global threat intelligence and more than 65 trillion daily signals.

Jamf and Microsoft’s Ongoing Collaboration

Over the years, Jamf and Microsoft have teamed up to enhance management and security capabilities for organizations that rely on Microsoft tools and services on Apple devices. By integrating Jamf’s Apple management and security tools with Microsoft’s enterprise and security platforms, organizations benefit from powerful workflows, increased security, and full visibility across both ecosystems. Key benefits include context-aware SSO, enforcing device compliance on iOS and macOS and being able to see and action Apple security events from Jamf Protect directly in Microsoft Sentinel. As a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), Jamf continues to work together with Microsoft to further integrate their security technologies to help customers better defend themselves against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

About Jamf

Jamf’s purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment that is enterprise secure, consumer simple and protects personal privacy. To learn more, visit www.jamf.com .

