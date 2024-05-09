NEW YORK, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced that its Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) syndication platform, Greystone Real Estate Capital, has added Jay Reed as an Assistant Vice President, Tax Credit Underwriter. In this role, he is responsible for the underwriting, financial modeling and closing of LIHTC investments, reporting to Spencer Gordon, Vice President, Director of Credit & Underwriting.

Prior to joining Greystone, Mr. Reed served as Assistant Vice President, Tax Credit Underwriter at PNC Bank, N.A., where he was responsible for managing the underwriting process and recommending credit decisions for equity and debt investments in affordable housing investments eligible for LIHTC’s and Historic Tax Credits. During his eight-year tenure at PNC, he was directly involved in closing more than $450 million of institutional equity and $275 million in debt products that supported LIHTC developments on a nationwide basis. Mr. Reed holds a Bachelor of Science in Financial Economics and a Bachelor of Arts in History from Centre College.

“As we prepare to come to market with opportunities for investors, and help developers realize their visions for affordable housing, we are building a team with core strength to help execute on our core values and promises,” said Ms. Sarah Laubinger, Chief Operating Officer of Greystone Real Estate Capital. “Jay’s underwriting experience will be an invaluable asset to the group as we work to quickly establish Greystone Real Estate Capital as the most respected and preferred provider of LIHTC, preservation and workforce housing equity in the country.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Jay to our team as we prepare to demonstrate the excellence and strength of Greystone Real Estate Capital to the affordable housing market. His expertise, work ethic, and core values elevate our collective efforts, and we look forward to providing top-tier and customized service to our esteemed developer and investor clients,” added Mr. Gordon.

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

