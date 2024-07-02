Jenna Kinsman joins EagleView Jenna Kinsman joins EagleView with a focus on scaling the company’s insurance business

Rochester, NY, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EagleView announces the hire of Jenna Kinsman as Vice President of Enterprise Growth for their insurance business effective June 2024. Kinsman comes to EagleView most recently from Hosta.ai, where she served as Chief Revenue Officer, but she has a long history in the insurance sector.

“It’s exciting to bring Jenna to this team,” said CEO of EagleView, Piers Dormeyer. “As we continue to grow our insurance business, Jenna is the only person I wanted for the job. She has a strong network and knows firsthand the value of EagleView products for our customers.”

Kinsman has held various roles in the insurance industry. She began her career as a Property Claims Adjuster at Farmers Insurance in 2011 before moving into the roles of Product Manager and Project Manager, where she successfully managed the profitability of specialty lines in six states in addition to creatively addressing the growing claims frequency and severity of roofs throughout the wind/hail states. In 2016, Jenna joined Enservio as a National Enterprise Account Leader before transitioning to HOVER Inc. in 2019 as a Senior Sales Executive and one of the founding members of the insurance team. With a passion for the customer experience, Kinsman joined Westhill in 2021 to help carriers deliver on the promise to restore customers to pre-loss conditions. She was promoted quickly to Vice President of Sales, having oversight of all carrier relationships. She has extensive expertise in underwriting, claims, data, technology, and insurance workflows.

“EagleView’s products are hands-down the best in the industry,” shared Kinsman. “And I am excited to go out there to help carriers deliver on their promise to their customers, optimize their workflows and create exceptional customer experiences from our multitude of product offerings.”

Kinsman’s hire comes after a year of robust growth for the company, and particularly for the company’s insurance segment.

About EagleView

EagleView is a leader in geospatial technology, providing solutions that transform the way customers work. EagleView is renowned for its geospatial data and extensive imagery library which encompasses 94 percent of the U.S. population. EagleView’s unique technology portfolio comprises more than 300 patents, enabling it to offer highly differentiated software, imagery, and analytics products for multiple industries.

Attachment

Jenna Kinsman joins EagleView

CONTACT: Kristina Libby EagleView Technologies [email protected]