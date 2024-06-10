Philadelphia, PA, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Diversified Search Group, a Top 10 firm on Forbes list of America’s Best Executive Recruiting Firms, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Burnes as Managing Director in the Corporate Practice. With over two decades of successful experience in Sales and Operations Management across industries, including Mergers and Acquisitions, Digital Media, and Insurance, John’s wealth of expertise will add significant value to clients.

“It’s exciting to have John join us at Diversified. Bringing John on board underscores our dedication to attracting top talent who reflect our core values of excellence, integrity, and client-focused service. We are confident that John will make a significant impact and enhance our ability to advise our clients effectively with a focus on driving performance and positive outcomes.” said Aileen K. Alexander, CEO at Diversified Search Group.

John’s career path led him to notable positions, including head of local digital media sales at CBS Digital and VP of Marketing and Sales at Philadelphia Insurance Companies. At Philadelphia Insurance Companies, John led his team in brokerage sales revenue, contributing to the company’s eventual sale to Tokio Marine for $5 billion.

Following a successful tenure at Philadelphia Insurance Companies, John returned to CBS Digital as Director of Digital Media Sales, where he spearheaded significant growth initiatives, including an increase in digital solutions and co-leading the company through a successful M&A process.

Outside of his corporate endeavors, John co-founded The Cobbs Creek Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to restoring the landmark Cobbs Creek Golf Course and providing inclusive community programs. His visionary leadership and strategic planning were instrumental in securing unanimous consent from the City of Philadelphia to adopt a 70-year lease for the property, substantial fundraising achievements, and partnership with the Tiger Woods Foundation.

“We are thrilled to welcome John to the team,” said Megan Shattuck, Vice Chair and Global Managing Partner Corporate Practice Leader at Diversified Search Group. “John’s proven track record of success and impact across sectors will make him an invaluable addition. We look forward to the insights he will bring to our clients and colleagues.”

Burnes is the Founder and President of Dormie Partners, providing M&A leadership, digital transformation strategies, fundraising, and government affairs consulting to small businesses, sports franchises, manufacturing and automotive sectors, universities, and non-profit clients.

“I am excited to be part of an amazing team and contribute to the success of our clients and partners,” John Burnes, Managing Director at Diversified Search Group said. “I will endeavor every day to live our mission of Purpose, Progress and Performance.”

John resides in the Philadelphia area with his wife, Lisa, and their dogs, Hogan and Tilly. In addition to his professional pursuits, he is a finisher in the Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii, enjoys golfing, and contributing to publications on golf and American history topics.

