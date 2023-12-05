Judy Krandel Joins Board of Beam Global Jud Krandel joins Beam Global’s board of directors as an independent board member and Chair of the Audit Committee, with an impressive track record in strategic planning and financial leadership. She brings more than 20 years of experience in asset management, investment, operations, financial reporting and oversight, as well as formal accounting expertise. She has successfully leveraged new technologies to drive company growth while building public market capitalization and enterprise value. Additionally, Ms. Krandel has been responsible for developing strategies for capital allocation, internal growth and M&A. Ms. Krandel’s previous board membership experience includes public companies: Lincoln 1st Bancorp, Cynergistek and Snap Interactive.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM , BEEMW), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation and energy security, announced that Judy Krandel has joined the Beam Global board of directors.

Ms. Krandel joins Beam Global’s board as an independent board member and Chair of the Audit Committee, with an impressive track record in strategic planning and financial leadership. She brings more than 20 years of experience in asset management, investment, operations, financial reporting and oversight, as well as formal accounting expertise. She has successfully leveraged new technologies to drive company growth while building public market capitalization and enterprise value. Additionally, Ms. Krandel has been responsible for developing strategies for capital allocation, internal growth and M&A. Ms. Krandel’s previous board membership experience includes public companies: Lincoln 1st Bancorp, Cynergistek and Snap Interactive. She was portfolio manager at Juniper Investment Co, Alpine Woods and First New York Securities and has held CFO positions at public and private companies including Recruiter.com and Paltalk Inc. Ms. Krandel is an active investor and has held a position in Beam Global since June 2024.

“I first met Judy through her thorough due diligence process of Beam Global as she considered investing in us,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. “The questions she asked then, and advice she has continued to give as a shareholder, made it immediately clear that she has a superior grasp of the challenges and opportunities inherent in rapidly growing an early stage publicly traded company. An independent shareholder point of view is a great asset to have on any board. Her banking, IR and audit relationships are deep and broad and her personal experiences on boards and as CFO of both public and private growth companies make her a valuable asset to Beam Global. She understands the capital markets and is a technologist who appreciates the innovation and value inherent in our expanding cleantech portfolio. I’m delighted she has agreed to join our board and to chair our audit committee and I very much look forward to working with her.”

“I am honored and excited to join the board of Beam Global. I have considered many public board opportunities and have been looking for a company that not only has a dynamic and differentiated product mix in enormous worldwide markets, but also strong leadership with a long-term focus on sustainable growth. Beam Global checks all the boxes,” said Judy Krandel, Beam Global Director. “I’m looking forward to leveraging my capital markets background to help guide the Company towards maximizing shareholder value with a focus on profitability and maintaining a solid balance sheet.”

Ms. Krandel holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the Wharton School and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

