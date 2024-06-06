Chief Marketing Officer of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty Recognized for Exceptional Marketing Leadership and Innovation

NAPLES, Fla., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Premier Sotheby’s International Realty proudly announces that Kathy Forrester, chief marketing officer, has been honored as a 2024 Marketing Leader by HousingWire. This prestigious award celebrates the most creative and influential marketing minds in the housing economy, recognizing leaders with a proven track record of transforming brands, leading teams and driving business results.

Forrester is a seasoned marketing executive with over three decades of professional experience. Before joining Premier Sotheby’s International Realty in 2022, she led award-winning teams for iconic brands like Sotheby’s International Realty®, Christie’s International Real Estate, Compass, Walt Disney World, Talbots, Hyatt Regency, and Carnival Hotels & Casinos. She previously served as the chief marketing officer for Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. Additionally, she was head of marketing and operations for Compass Coastal New England and executive vice president of marketing and strategic initiatives for The Randall Family of Companies.

In 2023, Forrester’s first full year as head of marketing, her innovative initiatives resulted in a remarkable 17% increase in lead generation, a 335% surge in new social media followers, and a 329% rise in video views year over year. In the first quarter of 2024, the company’s website achieved an all-time high with nearly 600,000 unique visits. Her strategic vision of “all good ideas evolve” has elevated all aspects of marketing at the organization, driving a social and video digital-first strategy that culminated in the company’s $8.3 billion in sales volume for 2023.

Forrester propelled the brokerage to new heights in a short period. Under her direction, the company redefined its social media strategy, moving beyond targeting luxury and niche audiences to foster deeper engagement and stronger connections with local and global communities.

She has been the driving force behind the creation of captivating content, fortifying partnerships with social, digital, and video experts while refining SEO and SEM strategies.

“I’m deeply honored to be recognized by HousingWire,” said Kathy Forrester. “This award reflects the incredible efforts of our entire marketing team. Our success stems from a vision centered on continuous innovation and evolution. I’m proud to have been instrumental in propelling our brand forward and growing our presence as a leader in the industry.”

“I’ve always said that we are, at our core, a marketing company that just happens to sell real estate,” said Budge Huskey, president and chief executive officer of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. “Having Kathy as the leader of our marketing team recognized as among the best in the industry is a testament to her extensive experience and talent while also a wonderful reflection on the capabilities of the department’s business impact.”

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 1,400 sales professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby’s auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage was founded by The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida’s business community since 1964, and is proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com .

