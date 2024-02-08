Users Say Hello to “No Print Management” with Pure Cloud-based Secure Printing, Multi-vendor Support and Network Printer Auto-find

Photo Konica Minolta’s Dispatcher Paragon Cloud V2.0’s intuitive interface with single sign-on (SSO) allows users to quickly and easily scan, process and route documents to all of today’s popular cloud apps, including but not limited to Microsoft OneDrive, Dropbox and SharePoint Online.

Ramsey, NJ, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce an expansion of its cloud-enabled MFP portfolio with the introduction of the company’s next generation platform, Dispatcher Paragon Cloud V2.0. Designed to eliminate complexities associated with traditional on-premises print infrastructure and deployment headaches, this Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) secure pull-print offering helps simplify and modernize print infrastructures through migration to the cloud. Dispatcher Paragon Cloud V2.0 liberates clients’ IT teams to focus on more meaningful work and allows businesses to forego print management.

To enhance IT team and user experiences, Dispatcher Paragon Cloud V2.0’s single driver is designed to work across all models and brands in today’s printer market, unlike universal print drivers. Once users authenticate themselves at a device, Dispatcher Paragon Cloud V2.0 formats the job – including all finishing options – and seamlessly sends it to the selected printer.

Dispatcher Paragon V2.0 includes a simple but game-changing enhancement to direct printing with a new, location-aware platform that automatically discovers and shows users the printers available at their location. Users have access to printers without having to install devices or drivers. Available printers are automatically displayed, and those no longer available are automatically removed – especially helpful for users who travel from office to office during their workday.

In addition, Dispatcher Paragon 2.0 complements Konica Minolta’s Dispatcher ScanTrip Cloud, a Konica Minolta-owned intellectual property launched in July 2023 and built on the success of the company’s Dispatcher Phoenix document workflow offering. Sold separately, it gives companies access to zero-footprint scan workflow automation with OCR processing in the cloud to optimize the way users work, saving time and money. An intuitive interface with single sign-on (SSO) allows users to quickly and easily scan, process and route documents to all of today’s popular cloud apps, including but not limited to Microsoft OneDrive, Dropbox, and SharePoint Online. Dispatcher ScanTrip Cloud can also provide full or zonal optical character recognition (OCR), data extraction, intelligent routing based on metadata, document renaming based on metadata and more.

“Moving printing to the cloud means that customers can eliminate hardware and print-supported headaches,” said Chris Bilello, Vice President, Business Solutions Development, Konica Minolta. “By using Dispatcher Paragon Cloud, businesses no longer need dedicated print servers costing thousands of dollars per year, which allows them to move from multiple drivers to one single, full-featured driver. This means they can enjoy a hardware-less, cloud-based print solution with zero-trust networking and end-to-end data encryption, thus freeing them up from the historical burden of print management.”

Quick to set up, Dispatcher Paragon Cloud V2.0 is a cloud-based multi-tenancy print solution with all the flexibility and benefits of a SaaS solution. It streamlines organizations’ print infrastructure and offers optimal security and flexible printing options while also reducing IT staff workload. The solution also greatly reduces labor time and costs during deployment by eliminating the need to install MFP and printer-based Loadable Device Drivers (LDDs) to enable card readers on every device, making this functionality plug-and-play right out of the box. This new feature is supported by the company’s most popular selling IC card readers.

Also for IT teams, a new bizhub MFP Paragon Cloud V2.0 MarketPlace app offers a simple yet powerful solution that delivers secure printing capabilities at the device level to users without the need for any on-premises infrastructure, aside from the printers themselves.

“These innovations are making it easier than ever for healthcare, financial and other document-intensive businesses to save valuable time, reduce day-to-day printing and scanning expenses and to increase their overall productivity and response to internal and external customers,” said Bilello.

Learn more about Konica Minolta’s Dispatcher Paragon Cloud V2.0 solution online.



About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.’s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

# # # # #

Attachment

Photo

CONTACT: Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 551-500-2659 [email protected]