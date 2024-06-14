The Company requests this withdrawal as it no longer intends to pursue the public offering at this time and believes it aligns with public interest and investor protection

Celebration, FL, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) (“La Rosa” or the “Company”), a holding company for five agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service real estate segments, today announced that it has filed a Request for Withdrawal of the Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) with respect to the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-1 that it filed with the SEC originally on June 11, 2024.

The Registration Statement has not been declared effective by the SEC, and no securities have been sold in connection with the offering described in the Registration Statement.

Joe La Rosa, CEO of the Company, commented, “We do not believe our current market capitalization accurately reflects the true value of our Company. This decision to withdraw the proposed offering was made after careful consideration and analysis of our current financial standing and market conditions. We aim to reassess our strategy and timing for accessing the public markets to ensure that it aligns with the long-term interests of our shareholders and the sustainable growth of our business. We are confident in our business model and the opportunities ahead.”

La Rosa is committed to delivering value to its shareholders through its unique, agent-centric approach and integrated technology platforms across its multi-service real estate segments. The Company remains focused on its core business operations and strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing its market position and driving growth. The decision to withdraw the Registration Statement does not affect the Company’s business operations or its strategic objectives.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Company’s common stock or any securities, and there shall not be any offer, solicitation or sale of securities mentioned in the press release in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities law of such any state or jurisdiction.

About La Rosa Holdings Corp.

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: LRHC) is disrupting the real estate industry by offering agents a choice between a revenue share model or an annual fee-based model with 100% agent commissions. Leveraging its proprietary technology platform, La Rosa empowers agents and franchisees to deliver top-tier service to their clients. The Company provides both residential and commercial real estate brokerage services and offers technology-based products and services to its sales agents and franchise agents.

La Rosa’s business model is structured around internal services for agents and external services for the public, including residential and commercial real estate brokerage, franchising, real estate brokerage education and coaching, and property management. The Company has 22 La Rosa Realty corporate real estate brokerage offices and branches located in Florida, California, Texas, and Georgia. The Company also has 15 La Rosa Realty franchised real estate brokerage offices and branches and two affiliated real estate brokerage offices in the United States and Puerto Rico.

For more information, please visit: https://www.larosaholdings.com .

Stay connected with La Rosa, sign up for news alerts here: larosaholdings.com/email-alerts .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s current expectations that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions into our business operations, customer acceptance of new services, the demand for the Company’s services and the Company’s customers’ economic condition, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, the successful integration of the Company’s past and future acquired brokerages, the effect of the recent National Association of Realtors’ landmark settlement on our business operations, and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and other reports and documents that we file from time to time with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2024. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and La Rosa does not undertake any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements in this release, except as may be required by applicable law. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites has not been incorporated by reference into this press release.

For more information, contact: [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

David Waldman/Natalya Rudman

Tel: (212) 671-1020

Email: [email protected]